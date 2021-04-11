WWE plans to release the Undertaker NFT ahead of WrestleMania 37

Compartir

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. plans to launch its first non-expendable tokens (NFT) to show the great moments of the legendary iconic wrestler: Mark William Callaway, popularly known as the Undertaker.

The goal behind the release of these NFTs is to celebrate the Undertaker legacy and increase fan engagement. Of course Undertaker is recognized as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time who won multiple titles during his wrestling career, including being a three-time heavyweight champion of the world and maintaining the longest winning streak unmatched at WrestleMania, with twenty-one wins and zero losses. The Undertaker retired from professional wrestling in November 2020, after 33 years of participating in wrestling activities.

WWE, the firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has partnered with cryptocurrency wallet provider Bitski to implement the initiative.

WWE will launch the NFTs on Bitski’s website today, April 10 at 10:30 AM ET. The NFTs would be available for auction purchases in two installments between April 10-11. Participants would need to have a Bitski account and winners will get NFT in their wallets.

Undertaker NFTs will be offered in four tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The Platinum level has a starting bid of $ 10,000 while the Gold has a starting bid of $ 5,000.

The Silver and Bronze tiers have fixed prices of $ 1,000 and $ 100 respectively, with some limited offers.

The highest bidder for the platinum level will get two front row tickets to WrestleMania 38 in 2022 and WrestleMania 39 in 2023, as well as get VIP access, hotel accommodations and a personalized video of the Undertaker himself.

In the recent past, Triple H, a retired professional wrestler and current WWE Executive Vice President, spoke about integrating NFTs into sports during an interview with fight author and podcast creator Jeremy Lambert. However, he was not sure when such integration would happen in wrestling sports.

NFTs that attract investor interest

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital blockchain tokens that represent ownership of unique items (such as music, art, real estate, or even whiskey barrels), whether physical or digital. They are something with units (value) that can be bought and sold like any other property, but they do not have a tangible form of their own.

NFTs have become the latest craze in the world of digital and crypto assets, and the hype surrounding such tokens has resulted in an explosion of digital art being sold through blockchain technology. Currently, there is growing and significant interest among investors in these tokens.

For example, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey recently sold his first NFT tweet for $ 2.9 million. A blockchain company recently bought a Banksy artwork worth $ 95,000. Millions of people around the world have seen Beeple’s art sold for $ 69 million and the image has been copied and shared countless times.

Image Source: Shutterstock