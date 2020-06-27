WWE plans to host the RAW and SmackDown shows with fans shortly

The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for everyone and no one has been spared, even the largest wrestling company, beloved WWE has been affected by the current situation, noting this in the wave of layoffs that had to perform a couple of months ago and with the WrestleMania celebration behind closed doors.

Despite the situation the United States is going through due to the coronavirus, WWE has decided to start recording RAW and SmackDown with an audience again in Florida. WWE reportedly contacted a group of people from Florida to make the recordings on a Friday and a Monday in July., as announced by Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The dates on which the recordings would take place would be the Friday, July 24 and Monday, July 27. These recordings would take place in the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida. This complex houses up to 8,000 seats, in which you could already see Ring Of Honor events in the past. We have to take into account that security measures must be maintained, so they should limit the public to a percentage that allows maintaining social distance.

According to the newscast, these recordings would take until August. The July dates were scheduled to be announced next week. Because WWE President Vince McMahon wants to be the first person to run a live event with fans during the pandemic.

We have to take into account that there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 in WWE recently, what could make these plans change, with one month to record these long-awaited events in which we would finally see an audience in the stands cheering on their favorite stars.

