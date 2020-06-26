WWE discovered many positive cases of coronavirus in the company. They are still making plans for the future and that includes putting yourself back in front of real fans.

The company eliminated the idea of ​​”friends and family” on television recordings this time. Bryan Alvarez noted in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Live that he heard that a couple of those friends and family may have tested positive for COVID-19.

WWE plans to do shows outside the Performance Center with real fans

Strong reports that WWE has “planned for weeks to do shows outside the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University.” These events are planned to take place in front of real fans.

The report says that social distancing will be implemented with real fans and apparently a place was contacted. The Lakeland RP Funding Center was listed as a possible venue. ROH has been at that location several times in recent years. It is an hour from Orlando.

Some Superstars were also reported to have heard of this plan. Plans can always change, but the company is getting closer to hosting an event in front of true fans.

It was not observed how newly discovered positive cases of Covid-19 could change those plans.

