WWE plans to go little by little with a new fighter. The company has very high expectations with Brendan Vink but they don’t want to burn it down.

WWE plans to go little by little with a new fighter

The NXT fighter, Brendan Vink who has been appearing on RAW these past few weeks and even this past Monday he won his first match alongside Shane Thorne against Cedric Alexander and Ricochet, He would have a very promising future with the company.

The latest rumors indicate that the fighter could definitely stay on the main red brand roster once normality is allowed back and it is possible that Thorne and Vink managed by MVP stay on WWE RAW.

Apparently, the idea of ​​WWE is to make the Australian fighter known to the general public but not present him at the individual level at the moment so as not to burn the fighter or the public with his presence in the red mark.

The idea that the company has is similar to the one it had with Braun Strowman, which is to start little by little in a stable and then be able to make the leap towards the individual fight when the time comes.

Before uploading the wrestler to the main roster the idea that the company had with Brendan Vink is that the wrestler fled in the independent company Evolve, where the fighter could have gained experience but with the Covid-19 pandemic these plans have had to change.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.