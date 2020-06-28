Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE is not allowed to hold events with fans, the company has been working to get fans to attend the shows again, so that it does not have to continue to use NXT talent and development for it.

WWE plans to do shows with real fans and outside the Performance Center in late July

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE contacted a local company to make television recordings on a Friday and a Monday in late July. According to the report, television recordings would take place at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, with capacity for 8,000 people, on Friday, July 24 and Monday, July 27.

These would be live shows. The arena has featured ROH shows in the past. Of course, with things always changing with the virus and the guidelines to combat it, WWE may have to perform these shows for the month of August.

WWE President Vince McMahon originally wanted to announce these dates next week because he wants to be the first person to hold a live sports event with fans again.

The idea for fans to attend would be for them to practice social distancing so that there are a limited number of fans present to meet the allowed capacity.

As noted for days now, there has been an outbreak and an increase in WWE of people testing Covid-19 positive, so it is not yet known how that will affect the plans established by McMahon. The company has not hosted fans for its television events since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

