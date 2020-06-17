WWE fired Paul Heyman as its CEO on WWE RAW. This could come with some big changes, but other plans underway will apparently continue.

We previously reported that WWE is apparently positioning Apollo Crew to go heel. This supposedly would see the WWE United States Champion join the MVP stable. That faction is likely to grow and receive much greater focus in the coming weeks.

WWE plans big push for new MVP faction

Wrestling News reports that plans for the MVP faction are still ongoing. Shelton Benjamin’s name is now being discussed as part of the stable.

MVP is reported to be requesting Shelton Benjamin’s participation in the stable. He has been trying to get Benjamin to appear on television more frequently, and “others in the company realize that it should be used more.”

Bobby Lashley was unable to become WWE Champion at Backlash. Furthermore, it appears that his rivalry with Drew McIntyre is far from over at this point. This could make MVP’s influence on WWE television grow even more.

It will be interesting to see how this angle develops. Everything Paul Heyman was behind is obviously at risk of being changed at this point.

