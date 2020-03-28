In the issuance of SmackDown on Friday March 27, continues to be announced to Roman Reigns as challenger for him Goldberg Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

According to various media, “The Big Dog” got off the great WWE event for fear of get COVID-19, but even in the blue show it was announced that the following week will have a confrontation with the monarch.

It is expected that SmackDown from April 3 at the Performance Center, is made official that Roman Reigns will not be present, since doing it until the mere Wrestlemania it would be very risky.

There are various names ringing for supply Samoan, but Braun Strowman He is one of the fighters that sounds louder.

Also next week on #SmackDown, #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and @Goldberg meet face to face ahead of their #UniversalTitle showdown at @WrestleMania. https://t.co/U6Elyxsit9

– WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2020