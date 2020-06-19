Former cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin charged with physical and sexual assault

WWE UK NXT superstar and former cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin is being accused of abuse when an accuser, named Hannah Francesca, shared graphic photos on Twitter of bruises on her lower body. Francesca commented on the abuse, saying:

“This is scary. I am really scared. Jordan Devlin did this to me. And this is just physical damage. Not including my bruises on my butt and back… because I don’t like posting that online. ”

Here are some additional comments brought to you, as her tweets are now protected and unreadable, she says:

“For promotions, fighters and fans remain silent. I hear you. To abusers who tweet their support. I see you.” “They also told me to get close to my abuser since everything could be a” misunderstanding “??????? seriously … educate yourself. Don’t just be fans with your favorite star. “

WWE NXT superstar Piper Niven responded in support of Francesca’s allegations, tweeting:

“I feel like we’re all waiting for someone else to go first. I am also afraid, I see you and I love you. ”

The wrestling world has been dealing with harassment and abuse controversies in recent days, as many independent wrestling promotions have cut ties with independent wrestler David Starr, who is under fire after a victim named Tori filed complaints of sexual assault.

We have to see what Devlin has to say shortly.

