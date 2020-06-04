After several weeks of the tournament to determine the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion, tonight we have finally met him. The Son of the Ghost got gold for the first time in WWE and becomes another Latino who manages to win this championship. After a great fight, Drake Maverick failed to fulfill his dream of becoming a champion.

The week before, Drake Maverick had a controversial victory in the triple threat against Kushida and Jake Atlas. This was how Drake Maverick reached the final against The Son of the Ghost. The Mexican was too much for the British.

The mysterious masked men appear again

As has been happening for several weeks, masked men are kidnapping several Latinos from the company. We still do not know the identity of these masked men, we have only heard them speak Spanish. however, several weeks have attempted to kidnap the Ghost Son, to no avail. The Mexican was also helped by Drake Maverick several times.

Tonight they also tried to do the same with The Ghost Boy during his fight with Drake Maverick. However, again it was Drake Maverick who attacked the masked men, again helping the Mexican. When we would all think that The Ghost Son was going to thank the Briton, he did just the opposite. The Mexican took advantage of the situation, since Maverick was distracted by the masked men and was also injured in the back. The Son of Phantasm thus managed to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion by defeating a Drake Maverick sunk for losing his job.

