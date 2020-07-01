Tonight is the first of the two nights that will make up the new WWE NXT special, The Great American Bash, where today we can see as the main fight, the fight without the title at stake between Io Shirai against Sasha Banks.

WWE NXT The Great American Bash July 1 Preview

NXT champion Io Shirai will face Sasha Banks

Challenge launched and challenge accepted. Sasha Banks said she would love to fight Shirai on NXT to demonstrate who is the real boss of the company. Shirai did not hesitate to accept the challenge and tonight we will have one of the WWE dream matches live at The Great American Bash.

We will see if the help of Bayley that seems to be accompanying the Chief, allows her to win a victory that would be very good for her fight against Asuka at WWE Extreme Rules. For her part Io Shirai wants to make it very clear that there is no one within WWE who can defeat herIt doesn’t matter if it’s NXT, RAW or SamckDown.

First WWE NXT Strap Match between Roderick Strong and Dexter Lumis

Roderick Strong will no longer be able to escape Dexter Lumis. This time he will not be able to run since a strap will prevent him from doing so. Tonight WWE NXT is dressing for the premiere as a new gimmick match that we had not seen before in the yellow and black mark debuts in today’s program.

The strap match has been a regular thing in wrestling shows for decades and today it makes its premiere on WWE NXT. The Undisputed Era will be able to help his partner and thus overcome Strong’s fear of Lumis, and the less talkative fighter of WWE NXT will take the first step in his conquest of The Undisputed Era.

Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai for being the new female title contender

In principle this combat should be a fatal four way but the company decided to change it a couple of days ago, which makes it more interesting. Many doubts about who may be the next challenger to the title of Io ShiraiSince the four fighters are of sufficient quality to claim victory, we will see if any external help can tip the balance, such as the appearance of Raquel Gonzalez.

Rhea Ripley in a handicap match against Aliyah and Robert Stone

Robert Stone traded Chelsea Green for Aliyah and it seems that things have not gone well for him with the change, and that has made Stone look for a new client for his stable, Rhea Ripley.

The Australian has said as active and passive that she does not want to be part of the Robert Stone Brand but He has accepted a handicap match against Aliyah and Stone himself tonight where if he loses he must be part of the Robert Stone Brand.

Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher

Timothy Thatcher has become the cruelest wrestling technique teacher we’ve seen in recent years based on the bullets we’ve seen on weekly NXT shows. Now the fighter wants to demonstrate it in a ring and in a real fight. It didn’t take long for someone willing to confront him to come out and that’s how Oney Lorcan will have this match against Thatcher tonight.

