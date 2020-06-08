WWE NXT Takeover In your House

ANALYSIS

By: Alejandro Casañas Romero

NXT is still one of the best and most spectacular products in the ring today. The WWE yellow mark had not had a Takeover since the start of the year when Takeover Portland gave the best show so far in 2020, in the opinion of one server.

In the midst of the already known pandemic, WWE had already mounted PPV but not NXT. Triple H, HBK and company opted for the concept of In Your House. That same general name plus some other (eg In Your House: Bad Blood) was previously used by WWF outside of the big 4 PPVs.

The event lasted just two and a half hours and left the known quality of Takeover’s specials. The best fight of the night was surprisingly Priest vs Balor being one of the undercard fights. A formula fight Big man vs smaller man, but that had creative sequences, counter, spots and good false endings.

Keith Lee and Johnny Gargano also gave a great fight being also a big man vs. smaller man formula. A more focused psychology fight and a more classic heel vs babyface style.

The women’s opener was very good and the main event was the same. Io Shirai finally won the NXT women’s title in an electrifying and well-done triple formula threat. The Japanese since she changed her character to heel, deserved to be the champion and female face of NXT.

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Io Shirai vs Rhea Ripley

NXT Women’s Championship

The women’s division is very deep and extremely talented. Charlotte as NXT champion was left over. Shirai and Ripley started attacking the Flair in unison in the corner. The fight had that frenetic and classic rhythm of the Triple Threat.

Charlotte regained control with a strong Boston Crab in the ring to Shirai. Ripley with a boot to the face and Io with his Tiger Feint Kick (or 619) appeased Charlotte.

From there they followed good sequences between the 3 as a double spear from Charlotte or a Crossface from the Japanese to Flair. Shirai took some control with his springboard kicks plus double knee to Ripley. Charlotte as a veteran took advantage of the exact moment to punish Io ​​with her Bow Down to the Queen facebreaker.

Charlotte’s first attempt at Figure Eight was unsuccessful with Ripley pulling the champion’s hair to save Io. The aerial fight outside the ring made an appearance. Shirai did his spectacular cross plank between second and third.

The spots came when Charlotte threw Io on the set. The Japanese former STARDOM champion launched herself from the top of the home set with a cross-plank aesthetic, over the two rivals.

Another good false end was Rhea’s super Riptide (Pump Handle Slam) to Charlotte. Shirai barely blocked the count. The fight being without DQ, opened the door for Charlotte to use a kendo stick.

The Figure Eight seemed to yield to Ripley, until Shirai took the opportunity to moonsault from third. The Australian received the flight and the count of 3 seconds. Io is the new champion and the victory would have been even better if Charlotte had received the pin.

Rating: 4 stars

Keith Lee (c) vs Johnny Gargano

NXT NorthAmerican Championship

The fight was after that of Balor and Priest. Cleverly, they didn’t try to use the same big man vs. small man formula. The fight had a more psychological focus and being more of heel (Gargano) vs babyface (Lee).

The fight had a slow start but everything was essential to tell the story. Gargano went for Lee’s injured hand. With that we were able to see a more credible fight in that a small man like Gargano will beat a monster like Lee.

Gargano went for Lee’s previously damaged eyes for the week. Lee took oxygen with a back breaker. Gargano with good psychology, continued attacking Lee’s fingers and arms with an arm bar.

From there the fight was dramatic with Lee trying to make his Spirit Bomb Desnucadora; Gargano escaping and trying to win with sunset flips or roll ups. The best sequence of the fight was when Lee avoided the Garga-No Escape padlock to make his Jackhammer. Gargano avoided punishment and almost won with a tremendous, impromptu rollup.

Out of the ring Gargano was launched to stop to be caught by Lee. Johnny Wrestling continued to improvise and made a DDT tornado. Lee had recovery and threw Johnny to one of the acrylics at ringside.

Mia and Candice intervened to help their respective romantic partner. With the distraction, Gargano used keys to hurt Lee’s eye. The Springboard DDT was a tremendous fake ending.

Gargano made up to three superkicks but Lee was relentless. In the end the North American monarch made two Spirit Bombs in addition to his Jackhammer Big Bang Catastrophe.

Rating: 4 stars

Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream

NXT Championship. Backlot Brawl.

WWE has abused cinematic-type wrestling after the success of the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania. Cole and Dream had already had a normal NXT fight for the title and I think that’s why they chose to have a special stipulation.

Dream and Cole’s rivalry wasn’t that deep for a Backlot Brawl. A ring on a street and surrounded by cars and everything being valid (no counts) .The fight was good to the point but one of the weakest in a high quality show like this.

At first both arrived in cars and it was too much hitting without substance on the sidewalks or around the ring. Cole arrived in pants as if he were a Street Fight and Dream in a Negan outfit from The Walking Dead with everything and his classic bat.

The fight went from less to more. Cole used a parking meter and even a fire extinguisher outside the ring. The fight was well set with a lot of darkness and streets and houses as if it were really a Backlot fight.

The fight improved a lot after Dream threw Cole onto the windshield of a car. As expected, Strong and Fish (not O’Reilly due to travel restrictions) intervened. Also the bizarre Dexter Lumis intervened to put Strong and Fish in the trunk of a car.

The fight lasted just 15 minutes and the final stretch improved a lot. With chairs in the ring there were good false ends. Cole held the Death Valley Driver on chairs in addition to the Purple Rainmaker nudge. The end came with Cole as a good heel applying a low blow and his Canadian Destroyer Panama Sunrise on the bed of chairs. Dream is another one that seems destined for the main roster. If he lost this fight he would no longer have another NXT title shot with Adam Cole Bay Bay as monarch.

Rating: 3 stars

Finn Balor vs Damien Priest

Balor was prospective to fight WALTER for the NXT UK title, but travel restriction issues changed the plans. Balor entered a mini-rivalry with Damien Priest, two heels engaged in a short rivalry.

The fight was a tremendous sprint (13 minutes) and the best fight of the event. Balor came out aggressive but Priest with his higher tonnage and height took early control. Damien did a good Sidewalk Slam towards the eyebrow of the ring.

Balor reacted with his aggressive heel style with stomping heads. There were tremendous sequences like the kicking from both sides and Balor closing with his Pele Kick.

Priest later finally made his Crucifix Razorz Edge concrete but in the hard eyebrow of the stringing. Balor woke up with his Sling Blade and kick combo to the corner. A good false end was Priest’s Chokeslam to the Irish from the third turnbuckle.

The spot for the fight was when Balor kicked John Woo, making Priest fall from the eyebrow to the metal stairs. Balor won with a double stomp to the neck and his classic double stomp Coup de Grace. Priest gave his best fight since being in NXT.

Rating: 4 stars a quarter

Karrion Kross vs Tomasso Ciampa

The fight was too short yet to tell the predictable story of a dominant Kross. Ciampa is a big name in NXT and should have been more offensive.

In just 6 minutes, Kross finished off one of the NXT banners. Ciampa had its best moments with the well-known sliding knees and its already classic DDT draping.

Kross did not use his Saito Doomsday suplex as much, but exploders or belly to belly. Karrion also taught that beautiful Northern Lights suplex and the immediate transition to another power movement. Kross has his stiff offense but it’s not as good as they want to sell it to us.

Kross ultimately avoided Ciampa’s Fairytale Ending and won with his F5 species combo and rear naked choke. Ciampa may soon be up on the main roster. Kross could soon go for a title.

Rating: 2 stars

Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

The paper opener seemed stuffed but of great quality. Blackheart and Tegan Nox for the techniques, they shone a lot in the fight. The Welshman Nox did a good Molly Go Round on the rough at ringside.

Blackheart endured the heat of the tough well and finally got the hot tag to Mia Yim. LeRae and Yim had a good exchange of power moves. Yim made a beautiful Suplex Dragon and Candice a good Exploder. In the end without LeRae and Yim in the ring, Blackheart and Tegan kicked out the tremendous powerhouse Gonzalez. Nox pinned Kai with his Chokeslam Lady Kane and his Shining Wizard.

Rating: 3 stars a quarter

Event Rating: 8.5 out of 10.

Twitter: @AlejandroCasaas.

Remember that you can follow all the WWE news in Spanish on Planeta Wrestling