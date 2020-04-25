A few days ago it spread the news that NXT stars Velveteen Dream I would have sent naked photos to minorsWell, now there is a conversation that could get serious legal issues.

Follow us on Facebook

THE STAR THAT KURT ANGLE WANTS FOR WRESTLEMANIA 37

After everything that has happened, it seems that The conversations were broadcast, although they are not fully verified.

The 16-year-old is called Jacob Schmidt and posted some messages on Twitter; However, We take these from the Superfights page.

– Dream: What sport do you play?

– Jacob: Hockey.

– Dream: You are half muscular.

Jacob: I am a noodle.

– Dream: Yes? Jacob: Yes, but it’s fine, I’m working on it.

– Dream: How old are you?

– Jacob: 16.

– Dream: What career do you want to do?

Jacob: Honestly, Dream, I want to be a commentator. Although I’ve also always had that little itch to become a fighter. Being able to entertain someone is something you would love to do.

– Dream: How do you look?

– Jacob sends him a picture of him.

– Dream: Where are you from?

– Jacob: Kitchener, Ontario.

– Dream: So what do you want to do after school, what career?

– Jacob: I work at a sports store called SportCo. There I am a sales associate.

– Dream: And you want to be in sales for the rest of your life?

Jacob: No, I’m young. I’m just trying to finish high school, go to college, and study to be an electrician. But I really want to become a commentator.

– Dream: Send me a portfolio.

Jacob: Mine? To you?

Dream: Yes. If you are good, I will attest to you.

Jacob: That’s the thing. I have no experience in it.

– Dream: Life is about the business connections you make. Do you have a good physique?

Jacob: I’m only a skinny. Occasionally I exercise at home. Nothing close to yours.

– Dream: Don’t compare yourself. You need to look good to be on television. Looking good is half the battle. Do you think you would qualify?

Jacob: To be on television?

– Dream: Yes. Aesthetically.

Jacob: I think I have a good looking body.

– Dream: WWE puts young and attractive people on television. If you’re interested in a job when you’re 18, it’s a possibility.

Jacob: At that age that you hired? I know you are young and have been there for a long time, a couple of years there.

– Dream: At 18.

Jacob: That’s crazy. I remember seeing you this past summer, in the triple threat at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

– Dream: Thank you. If you can maintain your body well, I will attest to you, no problems, you will need to do the rest.

Jacob: Will you keep me in touch and do that when I turn 18?

– Dream: If you really want a job and are willing to work what is necessary to achieve success … Yes.

– Jacob: I have passion and work ethic. I am very passionate about wrestling and I would put everything to get there.

– Dream: How does your physique look now? I’d have time to get in shape.

Jacob: Yes, I am young and I can build my body.

– Dream: You will. If you want I can help you. It depends on what you want to achieve.

Jacob: Well, I’m like a toothpick (laughs). I am 1.78 and weigh 62 kilos. I need to build muscle first.

Dream: Yes, but do you have other things that can be significant while adding more weight?

– Jacob: No.

Dream: Do you have a girl?

– Jacob: No.

– Dream: Don’t worry. Do you have it big? (Upacking?)

Jacob: Maybe. Why?

– Dream: When you work in the television industry, you need the option and the ability to sell at any time.

It is also reported that the boy contacted the authorities in his country, although at the moment not much more is known about it.

In an unexpected turn of events Velveteen Dreams accuser has deleted his Twitter after his “exposing n words” chat was… EXPOSED! #WWE #WWENXT #AEW #WrestlingCommunity #dreamover? pic.twitter.com/LswxfikQ4S – The God of Wrestling (@GodofWrestling) April 24, 2020

Show player