Sasha Banks and Bayley retain the WWE Tag Team titles against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox on WWE NXT.

The current Tag Team champions of WWE, Bayley and Sasha Banks, they defended in this week’s episode of WWE NXT their titles before Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. Unfortunately, female fighters NXT they failed to become the new champions. The match ended with the Banks Statement from Sasha Banks on Shotzi Blackheart. Blackheart surrendered and this led to the champions successfully retaining their titles.

How was the fight?

The combat begins with Tegan Nox and Sasha Banks. Both begin with a struggle that ends with a padlock at Tegan’s waist over Sasha. Sasha reverses the situation and corners her against the corner. They return to the struggle and ends in a roll-up of Banks on Tegan with the count at 1. Nox decides to apply a roll-up to him too but the count did not reach 3. Relay for Shotzi Blackheart and tries another roll-up without result, Banks manages to escape and hands over to Bayley. Both fighters continue with the series of roll-ups but there is no result. Bayley sends Shotzi to the corner, then knees him.

We return from commercials and see Shotzi dominate over Sasha Banks. Facebuster against the canvas tapestry for Banks and then Shotzi gives him a series of right hands to finish it off with a suplex backdrop. Shotzi attempts a dropkick between the ropes with Banks, falls out of the ring and Sasha from the edge of the ring launches with a double knee. The champion introduces Blackheart into the ring, tries the count but reached 2. Bayley and Sasha collaborate to attack Shotzi and they do not succeed since she avoids them on the corner. Shotzi hurls Bayley at the corner with a hurricanrrana and gives the relief to Tegan to attack Sasha at the same time. Chokeslam from Nox to Sasha and sends her against Bayley. Shotiz with the help of Tegan jumps from the third rope to fall on Sasha and Bayley with a diving crossbody. Back in the ring, we see Nox and Sasha in a series of right hands that Nox leads. Tegan sends Sasha against the corner, takes over from Shotzi, launches himself from the third rope and dropskick him. Blackheart covers Sasha but the count reaches 2, Banks reverses the situation and reads Banks Statement. Bayley intervenes in the fight with a chair to confuse the referee and this causes Banks to reapply the Banks Statement and make Shotzi Blackheart surrender.

RESULT: Bayley and Sasha Banks retains the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Tegan Nox and Shotiz Blackheart in WWE NXT.

. @ ShotziWWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ bring the fight to @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE in this high-octane Women’s Tag Team Title showdown. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/poUYLI73zk – WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2020

ATTENTION! After the match Io Shirai appears to attack Bayley and Sasha Banks and declare that she is the champion and that she is his brand.

Well, with these images we are going to say goodbye this week to #WWENXT! Champion Io Shirai leaves a very clear message for the other two non-NXT brand champions! Pic.twitter.com/hy5z1jRxhp – Planet Wrestling (WWE and Lucha Libre) (@Planeta_Wrest) June 18, 2020

