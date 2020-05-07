WWE NXT preview on May 6. This is what we have announced for tonight’s yellow and black brand show on the USA Network.

WWE NXT May 6 Preview

Adam Cole will defend the NXT title against Velveteen Dream

Almost a month after when the match should have been played, at NXT Takeover Tampa, tonight we finally have the match for the NXT title where Adam Cole will face each other with The Velveteen Dream. After the past few weeks dealing with his peers at The Undisputed Era, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, Dream will finally take on the NXT champion.

Charlotte Flair puts the NXT women’s title on the line against Io Shirai

Maybe one of the best female bouts we can see in all of WWE, Charlotte Flair will have her first title defense that she conquered at Wrestlemania and will do it against perhaps the best fighter in the world. Shirai earned his chance after emerging victorious in Wednesday’s Ladder Match after Wrestlemania.

Karrion Kross will make his ring debut alongside Scarlett

After having seen him in several presentation videos and after brutally attacking Tommaso Ciampa, he finally tonight we can see the debut on the ring of Karrion Kross. It is still unknown who will be the fighter’s rival but surely that will not matter to Kross and he will only want to finish him off.

Finn Balor will seek justice before his mysterious aggressor

Finn balor He said last week that he will be on NXT this Wednesday to find answers about who his attacker was two weeks ago and at the same time take justice into his own hands. Will the aggressor have the courage to appear before Finn Balor after his threats?

The new Johnny Gargano will face Donovan Dijakovic

Two fighters who come from finished rivalries will seek to have a leading role in the yellow mark again, the new Gargano remain victorious after defeating Ciampa, or it will be Dijakovic the one to take the win after the different defeats against Keith Lee and his attempt to conquer the title of North America.

