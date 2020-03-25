WWE NXT preview on March 25. This is what we have announced for this Wednesday’s program of the yellow and black brand on the USA Network.

WWE NXT March 25 Preview

New show of the yellow and black brand tonight that will have the presence of Triple H as a special guest who will announce how the NXT Takeover Tampa bouts that will begin to take place in the show on April 1 will be played.

Two qualifying matches for the female ladder match

The first fight will be the one that confronts two technical and aerial fighters who will surely delight the respectable and that is that they will see the faces, Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter. We have already seen Candice fight in the company’s Takeovers and Kayden Carten has a long history and a background in Mexican struggle of her time in The Crash in Tijuana.

The second fight if we can say that it surprises more, since we will see the Chinese fighter, Xia Li vs. Aliyah. Both fighters have been little seen in NXT and also almost always in a role that does not play a leading role, we will see which of the two advances to the ladder fight.

We remember that for this fight they are already classified, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim & Tegan Nox, and after these two fights we will still lack one more fighter to meet.

Male bouts announced for tonight’s NXT show

the Champion in Pairs of Matt Riddle to face Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong. A fight that could surely lay the foundations for a match between the two for the couples’ titles in the NXT special on April 1

Another fight announced for the yellow mark was Tyler Breeze vs Austin Theory. Theory has a bright future ahead of it and Breeze will look to step up the NXT brand something it has not accomplished since returning to it.

It was also announced that the NXT champion, Adam Cole will give a special message to celebrate that he has become the longest-running fighter as an NXT champion.

Also in WWE India it has been announced that Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar will make their debut tonight as a tag team.

