WWE NXT Live May 6 – Coverage and Results

The show starts!

Johnny Gargano vs Dominik Dijakovic

The combat begins with Dominik Dijakovic punishing his rival, Johnny Gargano with all kinds of blows. Dijakovic loads it and throws it against the canvas tapestry without mercy, tries the count and reaches 2. After trying the count, he throws him from corner to corner with an irish whip. When he tails him into the lower left corner, Gargano defends himself with an elbow and takes control of the fight again. However, there comes a time when Dominik takes the advantage against Johnny and applies a clothesline leaving him out of action, he tries the account again and continues to reach 2. Suplex by Dijakovic and covers Gargano again, the account does not arrive still to 3. We return to the corner and Dijakovic returns to draw his arsenal of blows, elbows and machete blows against Johnny.

Candice LeRae appears.

Candice He tries to mislead Dominik and Gargano takes the opportunity to trip him over the ropes of the ring and make him fall out of it. After this, Gargano takes advantage and launches himself with a suicide dive against his rival.

We are back from commercials and now Johnny Gargano has the support of Candice LeRae in your corner. However, this does not prevent Dominik go with everything in combat. Great takeover by Dijakovic in the ring until reaching the point where Gargano inverts a powerbomb of his rival leading him to hit with the corner without protector and thus achieves a DDT to reach the count of 3.

RESULT: Johnny Gargano defeats Dominik Dijakovic.

All heart. No soul. With @CandiceLeRae in his corner, an opportunistic @JohnnyGargano brings the fight to @DijakovicWWE on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/cfOATC2f8o – WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2020

We see that IMPERIUM they send a message to the current champions Tag team of NXT and declare that they seek to get the gold of the titles.

After the commercials, we see that Akira Tozawa defeats Jack Gallagher via pinfall in a not very long contest after applying a Senton Bomb from the third rope. Akira Tozawa scores 2 points in group B.

These two know each other well. Our first Interim NXT #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament match of the night starts RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT! # 205Live @GentlemanJackG @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/pSVVUWqMfx – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 7, 2020

Chelsea Green vs Xia Li

The combat begins with Chelsea Green giving a big boot to Xia Li to send it to the corner. Green tries to continue his attack there, but Xia he defends himself very well and takes control of the combat.

Aaliyah interrupts the match and misleads Xia Li.

Chelsea Green takes the opportunity where Xia Li is confused and applies a killswitch to win the match.

In the words of @RobertStoneWWE, @ImChelseaGreen is the “TOTAL PACKAGE.” #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vH08DsBRJy – WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2020

Debut of Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross makes its debut in WWE NXT beside Scarlett. Kross and Scarlett make their first inning and arrive in the ring to face their opponent. Kross he gives him two backdrop suplex and then he applies a sleeperhold to make his opponent surrender.

⏰TICK. TOCK. Arr Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s debut in #WWENXT has been magnificent. An incredible entry that shows that both have a bright future in the company. pic.twitter.com/V3hoW299kD – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 7, 2020

Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s entry into their #WWENXT debut is staggering. pic.twitter.com/90RUL2zQ70 – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 7, 2020

Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai – WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match

The combat begins with a struggle between both fighters. Io Shirai sends Charlotte Flair to the ropes, but Charlotte takes the momentum to attack the applicant with a shoulder tackle. Flair tries a big boot but Shirai dodges it. Flair goes after her rival and catches her with her legs to apply tweezers. Charlotte sends Io to the corner and gives him several machetes. Flair continues to dominate the fight until Shirai stands up and gives him several right hands until he sends her to the corner and there he puts pressure on him with his legs. Charlotte manages to escape and collapses Shirai against the canvas tapestry. We are going to commercials.

We go back from commercials and watch Shirai apply a super hurricanrrana to Charlotte Flair from the third string. Io tries the count but it is in 2. Both fighters proceed to a series of right hands but they are very even. Flair gives him a back breaker and stamps him against the corner, then he tries a moonsault but Io dodges it. Shirai propels herself with the help of the ropes and gives her a 619 to send her against the corner, where she punishes her there with a rushing avalanche. Io Shirai tries the count one more time but is still at 2. Shirai jumps onto the third rope for a Moonsault attempt but Flair dodges it, hits her with a Big Boot, tries the count and does not get to 3. Charlotte charges her opponent to apply a powerbomb, but Io inverts it with a hurricanrrana and sends it out of the ring. Io launches with a moonsault but fails. Flair attacks Shirai with a kendo stick and the match ends in disqualification.

Rhea Ripley appears to do justice in the ring and Charlotte escapes with her title.

It’s not gonna be easy, @MsCharlotteWWE. #WWENXT #NXTWomensTitle @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/6vj965fB5q – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 7, 2020

Charlotte Flair retains the #WWENXT Women’s Championship against Io Shirai via DQ. Flair used a kendo stick to attack Io Shirai and later escaped when Rhea Ripley appeared at the end of the fight. pic.twitter.com/5nDwPuO8Zf – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 7, 2020

After returning from the commercials, we see Rhea Ripley face off with Io Shirai and are separated by WWE referees and coaches.

RHEA’S BACK … … And it looks like @MsCharlotteWWE doesn’t want ANY of @ RheaRipley_WWE’s BRUTALITY. #WWENXT #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/B24t4RgWYq – WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2020

Looks like @shirai_io didn’t appreciate @ RheaRipley_WWE’s help. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/S2yMZTJNXQ – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 7, 2020

Jake Atlas vs Kushida – Group A of the NXT Cruise title tournament

Kushida Takes initiative in combat and has combat control over Jake Atlas. However, Atlas counterattacks with a German suplex and enzyme kick against his rival. He tries the count but reaches 2. Kushida gets back to his feet and tries to perform some maneuver with the help of the impulse of the ropes, but Atlas sends him out of the ring and launches himself with a suicide dive. Atlas tries to apply a springboard to him inside the ring but Kushida catches him with an armbar and achieves victory via surrender.

RESULT: Kushida defeats Jake Atlas to score 2-0 on the scoreboard for group A.

What ACTION as @ KUSHIDA_0904 and @iamjakeatlas collide on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/1ckqSO6SUc – WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2020

Finn Bálor arrives at WWE NXT

Finn Bálor He takes the microphone and declares that he intends to find out who was responsible for the attacks last week. Then we see a very brief combat between Cameron Grimes and Denzel Dejournette, where Grimes get victory but at the end of the fight appears Finn Bálor to attack him and send him the message he launched before his combat.

“There’s a snake hiding in the long grass back there, but I’ll find him, and when I do, the best way to kill a snake … CHOP OFF HIS HEAD.” – @FinnBalor #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1hxaBCnsOe – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 7, 2020

A combat between Finn Bálor and Cameron Grimes.

Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream – WWE NXT Championship Match

The combat begins with Velveteen Dream dominating over Adam Cole after giving him two slaps and sending him out of the ring. Dream throws him against the steel steps and introduces him into the ring. Cole gives him a superkick and knocks his rival down. Dream reverses Cole and surprises him with a spinebuster, later the account reaches 2. Adam tries to break through against his rival but fails, Dream’s DDT against Cole and the account continues at 2 for Velveteen.

We return from commercials and we see Dream applying various clotheslines to Adam Cole and then sending him to the corner and continue with the punishment. The count has not yet reached 3 and Velveteen charges Cole for a Fireman’s Carry but Cole resists. Dream knocks him back down with a superkick and then tries to launch himself from the third rope, but Cole dodges it and reverses Velveteen’s dominance with a backstabber. Enziguiri kick and neckbreaker for Velveteen Dream, Cole covers his opponent and the score falls to 2. Dream slap after hearing the champion tell him that “he is nobody” and both fighters initiate a series of blows. Adam Cole and Velveteen’s superkick falls on Cole but the count comes 2.

He interrupts Undisputed Era and steps out from under the Dexter Lumis ring.

Diving elbow drop from the third rope for Adam Cole but the referee is out of action. Cole gets back on his feet, superkick, last shot and Adam remains champion.

RESULT: Adam Cole retains the WWE NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream.

BOBOOM! 💥 ColeAdam Cole remains our #WWENXT champion after defeating Velveteen Dream in the main event of the night! ThatAnd that boys and girls… IT’S UNDISPUTED! #WWE pic.twitter.com/JYfxCSxsTP – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 7, 2020

