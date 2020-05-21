WWE NXT Live May 20 – Coverage and Results

The show begins in memory of Shad Gaspard.

Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross face to face

Before facing, Karrion Kross Defeat a local lucahdor in a squash.

After the fight, it appears Tommaso Ciampa.

Tommaso Ciampa take the microphone to introduce yourself to Karrion Kross and go to him to tell him that in the ring where he’s up is his ring. Ciampa takes the introductions and since it is the first time that they meet face to face after the altercations occurred, he challenges him to a fight in the next NXT Takeover. Tommaso leaves the ring welcoming him to the main event and leaves without taking his eyes off his rival. Kross doesn’t say a word and Scarlett Serie.

The Son of the Ghost vs Akira Tozawa (Group B) – WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament

The combat begins with a struggle between the two that ends with a brief Tozawa headlock but finally Phantom defends itself with the help of his legs and breaks that padlock. The two fighters stand up and start a new padlock again. Ghost Suplex for Tozawa but not effective. Ghost tries to find the account but fails, proceeds to various hip toss and Tozawa becomes faster at the last moment to escape. A series of machetes between the two fighters and Tozawa’s scissors for Phantom taking him out of the ring. From the edge of the ring, Tozawa launches himself with a cannonball and knocks his rival down to take control of the fight.

We are back from commercials, and the action is taking place on the corner. Tozawa tries to find the senton bomb against Phantom, but Ghost reverses the situation, charges him and stamps him against the corner. From one moment to the next, Tozawa defends himself with a bulldog, applies his senton bomb from the third rope, goes to seek to cover his rival, but he escapes out of the ring and cannot cover him correctly. He reintroduces him to the ring, Fantasma sends Tozawa out of the ring and gives him a suicide dive. Both return to the ring, Fantasma sends him to the corner, hits him with an avalanche and then proceeds with a samoan driver to score a victory.

RESULT: The Son of the Ghost defeats Akira Tozawa in WWE NXT.

Timothy Thatcher challenge Matt Riddle to a combat where there are no pinfalls and only the surrender keys lead to victory. Thatcher allows Riddle you select the place.

We come back from commercials and we see Mia Yim defeat Santana Garrett. After combat, they appear Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae to interrupt Mia’s victory. LeRae is going to attack Yim, but intervenes Keith Lee to the rescue and the Garganos escape leaving Lee and Yim in the center of the ring.

Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong

The combat begins with a technical series of padlocks between both fighters. After a first contact, Lumis and Strong take the fight in a balanced way, the two fighters go from corner to corner with several irish whips from each one. Lumis sends Strong out of the ring, and he dodges him by stamping him against the steel staircase. Strong takes control of the combat. From one moment to the next, Lumis regains control of the combat, applies a spinebuster to his rival, but Strong catches him in a roll-up and achieves the count of 3.

At the end of the match, Dexter Lumis attacks Roderick Strong, but Undisputed Era arrives for the rescue of Strong. However, Velveteen Dream appears and when Adam Cole He is going to apply a superkick to Lumis, he sends him beyond the barricade and launches himself from the post against Cole’s body with a diving elbow drop.

After the commercials, we see Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeat Ever-Rise via surrender in a squash.

Matt Riddle respond to the challenge of Timothy Thatcher declaring that it will be inside a cage where they will resolve the pending accounts they have.

Drake Maverick vs Kushida – NXT Cruise Title Tournament

The combat begins with a very even force for both fighters. Maverick tries to find the pin but Kushida quickly escapes and he looks for Maverick’s surrender but does not succeed either. Kushida’s spring back elbow for Maverick, knocks him down and then continues to punish his rival’s arm.

Jake Atlas appears at ringside to watch the match.

We returned from commercials, and Kushida He continues to insist on having an advantage over Drake Maverick. Maverick resists and has not yet given up. Kushida tries every possible way to make his rival surrender. There comes a time when the referee asks Maverick if he stops the fight, but Maverick decides to continue. From one moment to the next, it seems that Kushida has everything controlled with an armbar lock, but Maverick reverses it and gets the count of 3.

RESULT: Drake Maverick defeats Kushida in WWE NXT.

Byron Saxton appears to report that NXT general manager William Regal has stated that Jake Atlas, Drake Maverick and Kushida will face off in a triple threat next week to determine the Group A finalist. This is because the three fighters have the same points.

Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

