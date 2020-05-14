WWE NXT Live May 13 – Coverage and Results

WWE NXT Live May 13 – Coverage and Results

Fight for WWE NXT Tag Team Championships

The combat begins in a balanced way for both teams. Marcel Barthel and Timothy Thatcher They are the first to step on the ring and take an initial struggle, however, the fight is very even until Marcel takes control of the fight. Marcel manages to replace Aichner and counterattacks Thatcher. IMPERIUM continues to dominate the fight, but now the victim is Matt Riddle. From one moment to the next, Riddle reverses his opponent, but the play goes wrong and he cannot give Timothy relief because he is out of action. Final Flash! 1… 2… We have new champions!

RESULT: IMPERIUM are the new WWE NXT Tag Team champions.

. @ SuperKingofBros’ loss is their gain. @ Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner respect the mat and their newly-won #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/CcgeJQnGtj – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 14, 2020

At the end of the fight, we see Timothy Tatcher backstage to be interviewed and explain the loss of the Tag Team titles of WWE NXT. Appears Matt Riddle and confronts his partner leading the situation to a brawl.

Pro bro x4😳 @ SuperKingofBros get his match against his former tag team partner Timothy Thatcher TONIGHT… but will he be ready for it? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ZfLK2YqCBz – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 14, 2020

We return to WWE NXT and the next contest is between Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell. The result of the match is Tegan Nox’s victory over Indi Hartwell via pinfall after a Shining Wizard.

. @ TeganNoxWWE_ has no trouble taking @indi_hartwell to the school of hard . #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/tHpEdcjzQO – WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2020

Jake Atlas vs Tony Nese – Group A of the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Start the fight with a headlock Jake Atlas on Tony Nese. Nese inverts his opponent little by little with a set of keys and then applies a guillotine to him with the help of the ropes. Tony enters the ring and applies a series of right hands to take control of the fight. From one moment to the next, Jake gives his opponent a superkick and then continues his investment with a neckbreaker despite seeing that Nese was trying to put up resistance against him. Carwhell DDT for Tony Nese, Atlas covers it, 1… 2… 3!

RESULT: Jake Atlas defeats Tony Nese.

Losing is not an option. @TonyNese and @iamjakeatlas battle it out in a must-win showdown to get a step closer to the #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Championship. pic.twitter.com/Zj8TUFWnFL – WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2020

(Coverage in process…)

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.