Tonight Drake Maverick and The Son of the Ghost will battle for the NXT Cruise Championship, Mia Yim will face Candice Lerae, among other things. WELCOME TO WWE NXT COVERAGE AND RESULTS!

Candice Lerae vs Mia Yim

The show begins with the female fight between Mia Yim and Candice Lerae. The first to enter the ring is Candice. followed by Mia. The fight begins. Before the bell rings, Lerae attacks Yim from behind, thereby taking advantage of the contest. He applied 3 Senton Bombs, but Mia Yim managed to recover little by little. Begins to attack Candice more and more. Send Lerae against the fences.

Finally, the fight ends by double counting without a winner. When Candice Lerae wants to attack Mia Yim, Tegan Nox appears to ask him not to. However, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kay come out of nowhere to attack Mia Yim. Tegan Nox is also attacked.

It also appears Johnny Gargano for and Keith Lee to support their partners. The announcer makes it official that William Regal decided to have a mixed fight between Gargano / Lerae vs. Lee / Yim.

Johnny Gargano / Candice Lerae vs Keith Lee / Mia Yim

The fight begins. Both Gargano and Lee are not equipped to compete. Keith Lee grabs Gargano and throws him into the ring while Lerae clings tightly to his back to stop him.

Mia Yim provokes Johnny Gargano, when she wants to do the tag Candice Lerae grabs her by the leg. Johnny Gargano wants to distract Mia Yim, but Keith Lee stops him. Finally, after Gargano attacked Lee, Candice Lerae takes the win with a Roll-UP. After the fight, Johnny Gargano takes the North American championship and kisses him. Then he leaves it on the ground.

Dexter Lumis in the backstage

He is asked what he thinks about Adam Cole and everything that happened last week. He does not answer anything and leaves, but returns with a drawing panel and begins to draw. Finally, Dexter Lumis’s drawing shows a car driven by him and behind all the members of the Undisputed Era. He leaves without saying a word.

Drake Maverick expresses his feelings before his fight

Drake Maverick looks happy as he has no pressure for what will happen tonight because he does not know what will happen. That gives him good feelings, since it can be the worst day or the best day of his life. It will remain to be seen tonight what will happen

Adam Cole and his EU mates celebrate in a limousine

Adam Cole was in front of his home with the NXT World Championship. A limousine appears, the venetian is lowered and leaves Kyle O´Riley to pick it up. Adam Cole gets in the car and there they find all his companions. They all serve champagne in honor of Adam Cole’s one-year reign.

On the other hand, Velveteen Dream tells the whole story he has had with Adam Cole, remembering how it all started, with the attack that left him out of the ring for a while. He says he will be the new reality for Adam Cole when he snatches the championship from him. The stipulation of this fight will be a Backlot Brawl.

Drew McIntyre and other WWE personalities give their opinion on this fight.

Tony Nese vs Isaiah ¨Swerve¨ Scott

The fight begins. Demonstration of talent by both superstars. ¨Swerve¨ launches Nese against the metal stairs. Finally, Tony Nese recovers and attacks the throat of ¨Swerve¨. However, the fight continues. Jack Gallagher appears to distract ¨Swerve¨ but finally this one takes the victory after a good fight.

New fight announced for tonight

Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong, members of the Undisputed Era will face Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and another mysterious team in a triple threat to determine the contenders for the NXT tag team championships.

The fight is going on right now. The mysterious team is nothing more and nothing less than BREEZANGO !. Tyler Breeze and Fandango are back on WWE NXT after a long time without appearing on television. They appear with new input theme and new outfit. This Breezango team has changed a lot.

The fight begins. Who will win this fight and face Imperium for the titles in pairs? Lorcan and Burch begin this fight highly motivated, being the ones dominating the contest at this time. After a very hard fight, Breezango claim victory and are the # 1 contenders for tag team championships. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner appear to have a face to face with their next rivals. Rinku and Sauvar also appear to face the champions.

Chelsea Green fires Robert Stones

In a backstage interview, Chelsea Green and Robert Stones were talking about the fight she had with Charlotte Flair last week. After Robert Stones explained everythingChelsea Green warns you that you are fired. This thinks he is a joke and follows Green to ask for explanations.

Aliyah vs Santana Garrett

The fight begins. Robert Stone appears to support Aliyah. Finally Santana Garrett takes the victory because of Robert Stone. Aliyah is very disappointed with what happened.

Review of the rivalry between Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley and Io Shitai

Like the NXT world championship fight, here we also see views of superstars from the main roster. Natalya bets on a victory for Io Shirai Because she thinks she has it all to be the NXT Women’s Champion.

Cameron Grimes vs Bronson Reed

Cameron Grimes is coming off a big win last week against Finn Balor. Bronson Reed is back on NXT after a while without showing up. Cameron Grimes wins and continues to amaze the world since last week. Karrion Kross appears to attack Bronson Reed and send a message to Tommaso Ciampa in the face of the confrontation they will have in Take Over: In Your House.

New fight announced for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim will face Dakota Kai, Candice Lerae and Raquel Gonzales.

Drake Maverick vs The Son of the Ghost

Who will be the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion? Drake Maverick’s career depends on this fight. The fight begins. The Ghost Boy tries to trick Drake Maverick into a roll-up when he holds out his hand. Drake Maverick fell into the trap but was saved in time. Maverick manages to save himself from several attacks from the Mexican.

