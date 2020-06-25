WWE NXT Live June 24 – Coverage and Results

The show starts! Today NXT kicks off with footage of Cameron Grimes’ attack on Damian Priest in the parking lot before the show begins.

Cameron Grimes vs Damian Priest

The fight begins with Damian Priest trying to attack Cameron Grimes. However, Grimes quickly defends himself and sends Priest out of the ring. Grimes applies a double foot stomp to it. Priest returns to the ring, Grimes tries to advance against him, but Damian tries to dodge him. Cameron stands back on the corner and applies another double foot stomp to it. Cameron Grimes covers his opponent and wins the match on the count of three.

RESULT: Cameron Grimes defeats Damien Priest.

After this fight, we see Rhea Ripley talking with Robert Stone. This offers you Rhea Ripley to trust him to work with him. However, Rhea He rejects the offer and sends it to a garbage can. Appears Aaliyah and slaps him. Rhea He tells her that he is waiting for him in the ring tonight.

Santos Escobar vs Jake Atlas

The combat begins with a struggle between both fighters. Jake Atlas take control of the combat and attack the champion with a great variety of blows and movements. Atlas tries to send Escobar on the ropes and ends up with a hurracanrrana on him. Escobar is sent to the cornerback, he dodges Atlas and sends him out of the ring to hit himself with the protector of the public.

We return from commercials and see the cruising champion dominate Atlas with a headlock, in brief, Atlas manages to reverse the situation and punishes his opponent by sending him against the corner, applies a clothesline, a bodyslam and then finishes him off with a standing moonsault. Try the count but it is in 2. Escobar goes out of the ring and Atlas applies to Raúl Mendoza and Joaquín Wild a moonsault. Santos returns to the ring and retakes control of the combat to apply a Phantom Driver. Escobar covers Atlas and achieves the count of 3.

RESULT: Santos Escobar defeats Jake Atlas.

We returned from commercials and continue with the terpia of Undisputed Era sore Roderick Strong. Finally, his colleagues manage to Roderick Strong overcome the fear of getting into the trunk of cars and meet with Kyle O Reily. However, tonight they tell Roddy that he will face Dexter Lumis.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Dakota Kai and Raquel González

Raquel González begins the fight trying to dominate him by attacking Kayden Carter. However, this gives the relief to Kacy and collaborates with her partner to attack Raquel. Despite being attacked, Raquel takes over from Kai, but Kayden enters the ring and delivers a great dropkick punishment. He tries the count but it is at 2. Carter gives a running kick to Dakota, he covers it and the account is at 2. Relay for Kacy and he gives a hurray for Kai. Relay for Raquel, and with Carter he kicks González several times. However, Raquel catches Kacy in a powerbomb and finishes her off. Gonzalez hands Dakota over, she applies a submission key to Kacy and makes him give up.

RESULT: Dakota Kai and Raquel González defeat Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in NXT.

Bronson Reed vs Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

The fight begins and Karrion Kross sends Reed to the corner. Then he applies a right hand and knocks him out. Karrion applies a German suplex to him, wants to hit him on the corner, but he can’t. Reed keeps giving him several right hands and still stands. Enziguiri kick, german suplex and Kross continues resisting. Karrion catches yet another suplex on his opponent and then finishes him off with a clothesline. Kross applies another suplex to him, and then traps him in a sleeperhold to make him surrender.

RESULT: Karrion Kross defeats Bronson Reed on NXT.

Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah (with Robert Stone)

Rhea Ripley he begins to dominate from the first moment of combat, there comes a time when he catches Aliyah in a key and Robert Stone interrupt combat. Stone misleads the referee and throws a shoe at Ripley. It doesn’t work for Rhea and she decides to go after him. Stone manages to escape Rhea inside the ring, Aliyah tries to regain control of the fight, but fails. Ripley applies a Riptide to him and easily achieves victory.

RESULT: Rhea Ripley defeats Aliyah on NXT.

Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong

The fight ends in count-out and with the victory of Dexter Lumis on Roderick Strong. Strong fails to stand up to Lumis out of fear and runs out of the ring.

Triple Threat Combat for the NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee (c) vs. Finn Bálor

