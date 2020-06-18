WWE NXT Live June 17 – Coverage and Results

Battle for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships: Imperium (c) vs Breezango

The combat begins with Imperium dominating over Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner lead Breeze out of the ring after taking control of the bout and punish him against the protectors of the public. Fabian is relieved by his partner and returns Breeze in the ring to continue mastering the fight. Barthel returns to the ring and hits Breeze on the corner and then places him on the ring to apply a headlock. Breeze stands up and tries to defend with several elbows against Barthel’s abdominal area but the champion resists and continues to punish the applicant. From one moment to the next, Breeze reverses Bathel, sends him out of the ring and relieves Fandango. Fandango enters the ring with a wide variety of moves from a Tornado DDT to a suicide bump outside the ring against both champions.

We return from commercials and see Imperium fighting back against Tyler Breeze with a suplex. Fabian tries the account but reaches 2 due to Fandango canceling it. Relay for Barthel and Breeze defends himself with an enzymatic kick. Tyler manages to tag Fandango and he gives him a right hand and combines it with a diving elbow drop with the help of Tyler Breeze. Fandango covers Barthel but reaches Aichner and cancels the account. Barthel gives a kick to Fandango, relief for Fabian, Breezango deal superkicks and Fandango applies a Last Dance to Fabian. The count reaches 2. Barthel sends Tyler Breeze out of the ring and then Fandango sends the champion also out with a clothesline.

Indus Sher arrive and then Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan arrive to attack them.

Fabian Aichner takes advantage of the situation, applies a DDT to Fandango and gets the count of 3.

RESULT: IMPERIUM retains the WWE NXT Tag Team titles.

After the IMPERIUM victory, we see Velveteen Dream on screen to give explanations about what happened in WWE NXT Takeover In Your House and his defeat against Adam Cole. We see Dexter Lumis giving you a drawing with it and they look like Tag Team champions of WWE NXT. Dream clarifies that he is on a lonely road and that he doesn’t need anyone.

Damian Priest vs Killian Dain

The combat begins with a struggle between both fighters, Dain is pushed with the help of the ropes and Priest resists. Killian gives him a dropkick and sends him against the corner. Dain tries a suplex backdrop but Priest dodges it. Killian launches from the third rope and applies a leg drop to Damian. Dain makes the decision to punish Priest’s back and takes control of the fight. Priest manages to reverse his rival with a crossbody and then dodge an avalanche of his to hit him against the corner. Damian proceeds to apply several right hands and then continues with several kicks to the chest. After the kicks, he finishes it off with a clothesline. Damian propels with the help of the cornerback and gives him a right hand. Priest places Dain on the corner and punishes him to the point where Dain counters with a crossbody. Killian tries the count and reaches 2. Priest’s roll-up, the count reaches 2, Damian’s 360 kick against Dain, he finishes it off again and gets the count of 3.

RESULT: Damian Priest defeats Killian Dain on WWE NXT.

Xia Li vs Aaliyah

Brief combat where Xia Li begins to dominate over Aaliyah, but this one moment to another manages to defeat her with a roll-up and with the help of Robert Stone. Robert Stone vomited in the middle of the match in the ring.

We return from commercials and see a promo for Timothy Thatcher about submission classes and technical wrestling.

Before going to the ring we see a segment with Undisputed Era where they lead to Roderick Strong to therapy after Roddy has seen several hallucinations of Dexter Lumis in various places. The segment ends with Strong escaping from his teammates because they wanted to repeat what happened in the Backlot Brawl of NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Adam Cole on WWE NXT.

Adam Cole takes the microphone to say that he is still the longest champion of WWE NXT, the hardest worker and the best of all. Is directed to Keith Lee to tell him that things don’t work the way you ask for a headline opportunity easily, opportunities have to be earned

Johnny Gargano interrupts the two NXT champions and says he is forced to talk about results. Gargano reminds Keith that he defeated him last week with a count of three. Johnny turns to Cole to tell him that they will be the first NXT couple to have both titles in their hands.

Finn Bálor appears to declare to Keith Lee that he does not want to challenge him for the title and that he only comes to tell him that it is a warning. On the other hand, he also tells Gargano and Cole that he has been a camel all over the world and that he will also go for the title of Cole, that he has only been a transition champion.

William Regal appears on the screen to announce that next week Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano and Finn Bálor will fight for the NXT North American championship and on July 8 the winner will face Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All.

After the announcement of William Regal for the next week, Dakota Kai (with Raquel González) defeated in a few minutes Kayden Carter (with Kacy Catanzaro) via Surrender.

We continue with WWE NXT and we go with a combat between Bronson Breed and Leon Ruff. Bronson Reed he applies a senton bomb to his opponent and then climbs onto the third rope to give him a splash. Bronson covers it and the account reaches 3.

After his victory, he takes the microphone to challenge Karrion Kross for next week on WWE NXT.

