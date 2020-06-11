Welcome to the coverage and results of WWE NXT on June 10, 2020!

Undisputed Era open the show

Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong and NXT champion Adam Cole enter the ring to open the show tonight. Adam Cole takes the opportunity to talk about the fight he had with Velveteen Dream last Sunday. Now he wonders what’s next for Adam Cole, although it doesn’t really matter. Because nobody is able to beat him for the championship.

However, remember also what happened with Dexter Lumis. Remember when Lumis locked Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong in the trunk of a car. Roderick Strong thinks he saw him in the arena, but Adam Cole says there is no one there. Dexter Lumis gives the Undisputed Era headaches. Tonight Adam Cole will face Dexter Lumis.

Finally, Dexter Lumis if he was in the public area. Roderick Strong had no hallucinations.

In the backstage, Adam Cole was trying to reassure Roderick Strong. Appears Keith Lee with Mia Yim to confront them before the fight that they will have next against Johnny Gargano and Candice Lerae

Keith Lee / Mia Yim vs Johnny Gargano / Candice Lerae

Both teams enter the ring. A man vs. man, woman vs. woman confrontation begins. However, the roles change, when Mia yim approaches Johnny Gargano and Candice Lerae approaches Keith Lee. Finally the fight begins.

Mia Yim and Keith Lee take advantage in the contest. However, Candice Lerae manages to apply a submission key to Candice Lerae. Interesting moment, Candice Lerae manages to apply a Tornado DDT to Keith Lee with the help of her husband Johnny Gargano.

Thereafter, Mia Yim applies a German Suplex to Candice Lerae and another to Johnny Gargano. Start hitting Johnny Gargano.

Johnny Gargano applies a DDT to Keith Lee, he falls with all the weight on top of Candice Lerae.

However, with a Keith Lee worried about Candice Lerae, Johnny Gargano takes advantage and with a roll-up he takes the victory for his team.

Cameron Grimes in the backstage

After seeing Damian Priest’s words after Sunday’s loss to Finn Bálor, Cameron Grimes also talks about tonight’s fight against Finn Bálor. It would be a rematch after Cameron Grimes managed to beat Bálor two weeks ago.. Damian Priest appears from behind and attacks Grimes.

Introducing New NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai

