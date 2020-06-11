Welcome to the coverage and results of WWE NXT on June 10, 2020!

Undisputed Era open the show

#AndStill #NXTChampion @AdamColePro. Boom. 💥 # WWENXT @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/mMrL3yj3Y6 – WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong and NXT champion Adam Cole enter the ring to open the show tonight. Adam Cole takes the opportunity to talk about the fight he had with Velveteen Dream last Sunday. Now he wonders what’s next for Adam Cole, although it doesn’t really matter. Because nobody is able to beat him for the championship.

What’s next for @AdamColePro? IT DOESN’T FREAKING MATTER. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CUZtg5rFJb – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 11, 2020

However, remember also what happened with Dexter Lumis. Remember when Lumis locked Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong in the trunk of a car. Roderick Strong thinks he saw him in the arena, but Adam Cole says there is no one there. Dexter Lumis gives the Undisputed Era headaches. Tonight Adam Cole will face Dexter Lumis.

TONIGHT on #WWENXT:

👁 @AdamColePro faces off against @DexterLumis

❌ @FinnBalor sets sight on retribution against @CGrimesWWE

… And MORE! https://t.co/26SL3LBl6P – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2020

Finally, Dexter Lumis if he was in the public area. Roderick Strong had no hallucinations.

We believe you, @roderickstrong. #WWENXT @theBobbyFish @AdamColePro @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/3tcqe94lBJ – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020

In the backstage, Adam Cole was trying to reassure Roderick Strong. Appears Keith Lee with Mia Yim to confront them before the fight that they will have next against Johnny Gargano and Candice Lerae

. @ RealKeithLee has an idea what’s next for him… @AdamColePro. 👀 # WWENXT @MiaYim @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/BJsEiQSwPd – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020

Keith Lee / Mia Yim vs Johnny Gargano / Candice Lerae

Both teams enter the ring. A man vs. man, woman vs. woman confrontation begins. However, the roles change, when Mia yim approaches Johnny Gargano and Candice Lerae approaches Keith Lee. Finally the fight begins.

HadI’ve had the time of my life. No, I never felt like this before. WW # WWENXT @RealKeithLee @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/8Ok9ydujvT – WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

Mia Yim and Keith Lee take advantage in the contest. However, Candice Lerae manages to apply a submission key to Candice Lerae. Interesting moment, Candice Lerae manages to apply a Tornado DDT to Keith Lee with the help of her husband Johnny Gargano.

. @ CandiceLeRae just did THAT. ♀♂♀♂ # WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/YQ2koBgDqL – WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

Thereafter, Mia Yim applies a German Suplex to Candice Lerae and another to Johnny Gargano. Start hitting Johnny Gargano.

Mr. Wrestling … Mrs. Wrestling … It doesn’t matter to @MiaYim. She’ll punch either of you out. #WWENXT @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/csgXKyzyFg – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020

Johnny Gargano applies a DDT to Keith Lee, he falls with all the weight on top of Candice Lerae.

🤯🤯🤯🤯 That is one TOUGH, POISON PIXIE! #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae @JohnnyGargano @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/N1bz5n4QlO – WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

However, with a Keith Lee worried about Candice Lerae, Johnny Gargano takes advantage and with a roll-up he takes the victory for his team.

The @JohnnyGargano Way pays off as Mr. & Mrs. Wrestling defeat the #Yimitless @RealKeithLee & @MiaYim on #WWENXT! Also, @ CandiceLeRae… 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/w21m25VjZk – WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

Cameron Grimes in the backstage

After seeing Damian Priest’s words after Sunday’s loss to Finn Bálor, Cameron Grimes also talks about tonight’s fight against Finn Bálor. It would be a rematch after Cameron Grimes managed to beat Bálor two weeks ago.. Damian Priest appears from behind and attacks Grimes.

You all didn’t know @CGrimesWWE full name? Well, it’s… CAMERON CONFIDENT GRIMES. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VCVkSilNHV – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020

Introducing New NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai

UP NEXT: 😈🏆😈🏆😈 # WWENXT @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/yblccdLOKC – WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

