WWE NXT Live | Fight News the best WWE website in Spanish, brings you the complete results of the yellow mark. Tonight we will have an NXT show from the Full Sail Arena. The yellow mark continues its rivalries, and tonight we will have the triple threat for the North American championship between Finn Bálor, Keith Lee and Johnny Gargano, where the winner will face Adam Cole in July in a winnner take all.

WWE NXT Live Coverage and Results

To tune into the broadcast signal, you can use USA Network in the United States with a duration of two hours. And re uploaded a day late on WWE Network.

WWE NXT preview:

North American championship fight between Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano and Finn Bálor.Bronson Reed vs Karrion KrossDamien Priest faces Cameron GrimesThe winner of the United States championship fight, will go to a Winner Take All with Adam Cole.

Results

Cameron Grimes beats Damian Priest who was quite injured, but still decided to compete

Robert Stone talks to Rhea Ripley in the parking lot, confirming that Aliya signed for her brand.

Riplay attacks Stone and throws him in the trash. Aliya appears to claim Riplay and slap him. The former NXT champion tells her that she earned a ticket to her ring.

