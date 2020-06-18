WWE NXT Live | Fight News the best WWE website in Spanish, brings you the complete results of the yellow mark. Tonight we will have an NXT show from the Full Sail Arena. The yellow mark continues its rivalries, and tonight we will have the return of Sasha Banks and Bayley to the yellow mark, in a tremendous fight for the NXT women’s tag team championship.

WWE NXT Live Coverage and Results

To tune into the broadcast signal, you can use USA Network in the United States lasting two hours. And re uploaded a day late on WWE Network.

WWE NXT preview:

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Shotsi Blackheart and Tegan Nox for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.Imperium puts their tag team championship against Breezango on the line tonight.

Results

Imperium retains the NXT Tag Team Championship, after chaos ensued when Indus Sher and Lorcan and Burch arrived, taking advantage of the tre count over Tyler Breeze.

Damien Priest defeats Killian Dain in a tremendous hand-to-hand fight, where Priest was punished by his injured sword, but in the end managed to connect his final move and get the count of three.

Tonight will continue to make history by Santos Escobar before Son of the Ghost.

