Welcome to WWE NXT on April 29, 2020!

Who will manage to take victories in the tournament for the Cruise Championship? Will Drave Maverich get revenge for last week’s defeat? Will Mia Yim manage to beat NXT Women’s Champion Queen Charlotte Flair? Will Damian Priest manage to wrest the North American title from Keith Lee? Tonight we will know the answer to all these questions and others.

#TheQueen has ARRIVED. Will @MiaYim bow down tonight? 👑 # WWENXT @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/WII0RLILVU – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

Today… is a day… for retribution. # FirstOfMyKind #Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/O4z5UW6y9Y – Sympathetic Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 29, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: @TonyNese has eight abs and ZERO interest in the @WWEMaverick story… Can the #PremierAthlete win the entire #WWENXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament? pic.twitter.com/T6rqv6Cn1X – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 29, 2020

The show starts!

Isaiah ¨Swerve¨ Scott vs The Son of the Ghost

They’re BOTH 👀-ing the gold, but who wants it MORE? @Swerveconfident & @hijodelfantasma collide in the Interim NXT #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/GvMjMgBgvn – WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

Fight in the tournament to determine the new cruiserweight champion, after the British Jordan Devlin will leave the championship vacant due to displacement problems due to the Coronavirus. The Mexican comes from beating Jack Gallagher while ¨Swerve¨ competes for the first time in this tournament. The fight begins. Both demonstrate the great talent they have in the ring. After a very good fight, Isaiah ¨Swerve¨ takes the victory. At the end of the contest, ¨Swerve¨ acknowledges that he respects his opponent the Son the Ghost and that this tournament will be his home to become Cruiserweight champion.

Daaaannnnnggggg swerve! 👏👏👏👏👏 # WWENXT @swerveconfident @hijodelfantasma pic.twitter.com/Riw3sAJBO2 – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 30, 2020

Dominik Dijakovic dedicates a few words to Johnny Gargano

Dijakovic says that Gargano is not credible believing the face of NXT. So what he will do is challenge him to a fight next week to see if you can say the same thing against someone who doubles your size.

“Next week, let’s see if @JohnnyGargano can back up his words against someone who is literally twice his size in me.” – @DijakovicWWE Do you accept, #JohnnyWrestling? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5Kw4fCuNcY – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

The Son of the Ghost suffers an attempted kidnapping again

The Ghost Son was talking about his victory when again the mysterious masked kidnappers try to take him away. However, the Mexican manages to escape just like last week.

WHERE IS SECURITY ?! #WWENXT @hijodelfantasma pic.twitter.com/jAHZpElnFu – WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

Candice Lerae vs Kacy Catanzaro

Candice Lerae enters with her husband Johnny Gargano, who introduces her as a resident of his heart.

Motion to have @JohnnyGargano forever introduce his favorite wrestler and wife @CandiceLeRae say “I.” 🤚 # WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QuU8o8AAKg – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 30, 2020

The fight begins. Kacy Catanzaro tried the impossible but the victory is for Candice Lerae. After the fight, Candice Lerae attacks Kacy Catanzaro with a submission key.

Why does Cinderella always have all the fun? Well, tonight belongs to the WICKED STEPSISTER. @CandiceLeRae defeats @KacyCatanzaro in fashion! ✨ # WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vbkLmzSy3k – WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

Damian Priest sends a message to Keith Lee

Priest warns that today will be the night that Keith Lee will not emerge as the North American champion.

“When the night’s over, @RealKeithLee will be basking in the glory of NEW NXT #NorthAmericanChampion, @ArcherOfInfamy!” #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/f2qmjtoWAm – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher make their entry

Matt Riddle says people always criticize WWE for giving strange fighters opportunities. But that tonight they will show that they are the best team in WWE. Riddle presents his new show called Newly Bros Show. It consists of a show of questions to the champions in pairs.

The #NewlyBrosShow is our new favorite show. #WWENXT @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/sjU5iIUJKy – WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

What did your teammate eat for breakfast?

Timothy answers that he doesn’t know

What is Thatcher’s favorite television show?

He answers that he does not have a television

After other questions, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Achner of Imperium attack the NXT tag team champions. Imperium makes it clear that it will go for the tag team championships of Riddle and Thatcher.