WWE NXT Live April 22 – Coverage and Results

The show begins!

We see that Finn Bálor has been attacked backstage and the identity of who was responsible is unknown.

We can confirm an incident occurred earlier today in the #WWENXT locker room. @ FinnBalor’s belongings were found ransacked and GM @RealKingRegal has been made aware of the situation. The incident will be addressed when #WWENXT begins at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/v1nKS7cMr4 – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 22, 2020

At the beginning of this week’s show we see a confrontation between Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole next to Undisputed Era. Last week we saw how Cole did not appear in NXT and this week he promised to be. Undisputed Era attacks Velveteen Dream and later it arrives Keith Lee to the rescue.

Keith Lee and Velveteen Dream bring down Undisputed Era and they take each member of the group out of the ring.

Never gets old. 😂🤣 # WWENXT @RealKeithLee @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/DAEs7mhoqx – WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2020

Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai and Raquel González

The combat begins with a great advantage for Tegan nox and Shotzi Blackheart. Both take turns attacking their rivals, but there comes a point when the team Dakota and Raquel they take control of the combat. However, Tegan he takes over from his partner and faces Rachel Gonzalez taking her to the corner and giving her a big impact. Nox launches from the third rope but falls into Raquel’s hands and throws it. Relay for Shotzi Blackheart, who would fall into the hands of Raquel González to finish it off with a chokeslam and reach the count of 3.

RESULT: Dakota Kai and Raquel González defeat Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

Retribution is in the air as @TeganNoxWWE_ & @Shotziblack even the odds against @DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE in a fiery tag team battle. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/74siYqGAo2 – WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2020

Jake Atlas vs Drake Maverick – Group A of the cruise tournament

The bell rings and combat begins. Both fighters initiate a headlock and then proceed to perform various acrobatic movements defending against each other. Maverick get the first control volume and send Atlas out of the ring. Atlas He goes in and greets his opponent with a backbreaker, then sends him to the corner with an irsh whip. After throwing it, he locks it on the waist and Drake gets rid of his rival’s lock by stamping it against the corner. Jake tries to attack him against the same cornerback that crashed, but Drake is smart and dodges the intentions of his rival. Maverick he takes the advantage of the combat and is placed from the third rope and it is sent with a dropkick. Maverick’s attempt at Tequila Sunrise for Atlas, but he escapes and Maverick sends him out of the ring. Drake’s Suicide Dive then introduces him into the ring to launch with a diving elbow drop. The account remains at 2 and Maverick tries a Sliced ​​Bread but fails. Jake reverses it, applies a Car Wheel DDT to it and wins via pinfall.

RESULT: Jake Atlas defeats Drake Maverick

. @ WWEMverick gives his ALL in this high-stakes Interim #WWENXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match against @iamjakeatlas. pic.twitter.com/XrDGOxK9xT – WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2020

Tony Nese vs Kushida – Group A of the Cruise tournament

The combat begins with Tony Nese dominating over Kushida. Nese attacks his opponent with all his arsenal, but after trying the first pinfall, Kushida stands up to launch himself from the third rope and try to defend himself. However, this would not last long for Kushida and when he tries to propel himself with the help of the ropes, Nese proves to be faster than Kushida and takes the advantage of the combat.

We come back from commercials and see Tony Nese having Kushida caught with a pair of pliers and then tries to perform a moonsault but fails. Kushida regains control of the combat and with a series of elbows and acrobatic maneuvers, he collapses Nese. Kushida continues with some kicks but Nese catches him to load him up. However, the move goes wrong and Kushida reverses it with an armbar. Nese fails to give up and resumes mastery of combat with a 450 splash. He tries the count but it is in 2. Tony proceeds to plan B and returns to the heights with Kushida loaded. Unexpectedly, Kushida reverses it and achieves the Sakuraba Lock to make his rival surrender.

RESULT: Kushida defeats Tony Nese.

A STELLAR performance by @ KUSHIDA_0904! Kushida BROUGHT IT against @TonyNese in the Interim #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament! pic.twitter.com/2dsJJVSUV4 – WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2020

