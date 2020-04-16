WWE NXT Live April 15 – Coverage and Results

Finn Bálor vs Fabian Aichner

The bout begins with a headlock attempt by Finn Bálor before Fabian Aichner, but this one tries to invest it with another padlock. However, both fighters take little time to stand up and everything ends with Fabian thrown at Finn against the corner. Aichnner takes the first position in combat. Bálor recovers and regains control of the fight, throws his opponent out of the ring and with the help of the impulse of the ropes he gives him a dropkick to continue keeping him in the ringside area.

We return from commercials and see how Fabian Aichner has regained control of the fight with a back breaker against Finn Bálor. Fabian sends Finn to the corner and kicks him several times until the referee separates him. Aichner punishes him again with strong irish whip against the cornerback and repeats the action against the opposite. Fabian puts Finn back on the corner and tries to finish him off with several chops, but a point arrives where Finn reverses him and places him against the corner. Bálor attacks him and places him on the ground to apply a running kick, Fabian catches his leg and defends himself. Aichner proceeds to a powerbomb but Finn reverses it by stamping it against the canvas mat with a standing double foot stomp and then a sling blade.

We are leaving the ring and Finn is giving a variety of movements, including dropkicks and sling blades. From one moment to the next, Fabian reverses Finn, tries a moonsault springboard but fails and Finn takes the opportunity to finish it off with a Coup De Grace and a 1916 to achieve victory via pinfall.

RESULT: Finn Bálor defeats Fabian Aichner.

After the commercials we see Charlotte Flair having an interview to talk about being the current champion of WWE NXT. Flair comments that she has defeated everyone on the main roster, and that makes her the face of the women’s division of the past, present and future. Charlotte comments that one of the fighters she wants to face is Mia Yim because it was his first rival in NXT and knowing that they are both back on the same field is her main reason to see if she is able to take away her position as champion of the yellow mark of NXT. Flair He promises to defeat her and that after his victory, he orders William Regal who is willing to face whoever NXT.

After the speech of The Queen, we see a contest between Xia Li and Aaliyah where the latter is defeated by Xia Li after applying a spinning kick on the abdomen and being able to cover it with a pinfall.

Isaiah «Swerve» Scott vs Akira Tozawa

(Coverage in process…)

