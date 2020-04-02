WWE NXT Live

WWE NXT Live | Tonight WWE presents a new edition of NXT through the USA Network and WWE Network. Don’t miss the best coverage of WWE NXT.

Live WWE NXT Coverage and Results April 1

Velveteen Dream vs Bobby Fish

The first match of the night pits the velvety dream with the member of the Undisputed Era. Contest more even than expected, where Bobby Fish takes advantage of any occasion to punish Velveteen’s legs.

So painful & so graceful at the same time. #WWENXT @theBobbyFish @DreamWWE pic.twitter.com/LhUnVXl9a4

– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2020

We’re back from the commercials, and Bobby Fish leaves virtually no chance for Velveteen, with tough strikes from the former NXT tag team champion. Velveteen tries to make a Dream Valley Driver but Bobby Fish counteracts it with a sleeper. Finally Velveteen manages to overcome adversities and perform the Dream Valley Driver to take the victory.

WHAT A COMEBACK!

Despite impressive offense from @theBobbyFish, @DreamWWE picks up a victory over the #UNDISPUTED Superstar! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gZwNEu572j

– WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020

Winner: Velveteen Dream

Below is a backstage interview with Malcolm Bivens and the Hindus who attacked Matt Riddle last week. We have seen the birth on TV of Biven Enterprises.

. @ RealRinkuSingh. @gurjar_saurav. @Malcolmvelli.

BIVEN ENTERPRISES is here to change EVERYTHING. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MAUUvIPud0

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2020

Dexter Lumis vs Jake Atlas

Dexter Lumis begins by dominating the contest from strikes. Jake Atlas gets some space from an enzyme at the right time. Atlas plays against while Dexter is on the offensive in combat.

We have no words. #WWENXT @DexterLumis @iamjakeatlas pic.twitter.com/5rgkiDqoeb

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2020

Brutal neckbreaker from Atlas. Dexter manages to apply a submission key to him and Atlas surrenders in seconds. This new stage for Dexter Lumis in NXT begins with victory.

good neckbreaker @iamjakeatlas #NXT pic.twitter.com/3Hyi9cXNmc

– HWAN🇰🇷 (@ botch205) April 2, 2020

Winner: Dexter Lumis

We see the brawl that Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano had around the entire Performance Center.

The Black 🖤vs. The Rebel ♥ ️

ONE FINAL BEAT next week on @USA_Network! #WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/4Ggc0GDqhY

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2020

Six-Women Gaunlet Match

Gaunlet match for the last quota of the Ladder Match that we will have next week in NXT. The Shotzi Blackheart and Deonna Purrazzo contest begins. Purrazzo looks for quick roll-ups to finish the job easily but they don’t work.

Deonna has the offensive of the combat but it does not finish obtaining the count of three. Shotzi was looking for an attack from the second rope but this is interfered with. Finally he manages to make him a senton bomb and take the pin.

Deonna Purrazzo is eliminated.

Xia Li is the next fighter to go out to the gaunlet. It starts in a dominant and angry way, let’s remember that last week Xia was unable to participate in her qualifying match against Aliyah.

1️⃣down 4️⃣to go for @Shotziblack, and it’s going to be easy.

Cue @XiaWWE. #WWENXT #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/c7U3nqmFuJ

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2020

Returning from the commercials, Xia continues to dominate the combat but Shotzi manages to get a submission out of nowhere to make Xia surrender. Shotzi is still in contention and Xia is eliminated.

Xia Li is eliminated.

The next to appear is Aliyah. This and Shotzi exchange small packages although neither reaches the count of three. Blackheart manages to apply a brutal german suplex followed by the same submission already seen before to make Aliyah surrender. Shotzi is still alive and there are two more rivals.

Back and forth action as @Shotziblack and @WWE_Aliyah battle in this HIGH-STAKES #GauntletMatch on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/M3NpBQFIj8

– WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020

Aliyah is eliminated.

Now it is Kayden Carter’s turn to try to eliminate Shotzi Blackheart. The fight really lasts little when going to commercials soon after starting. Just when we return Shotzi manages to apply a senton bomb to eliminate Kayden Carter.

Kayden Carter is eliminated.

The latest entrant is Dakota Kai. Shotzi is resented by the intervention of Raquel González before the contest. Dakota seeks to make Shotzi surrender but she refuses. Both try fast accounts but stay on two.

Dakota’s Big Boot who narrowly managed to beat Shotzi. This manages to recover momentum from direct lariats to Dakota. Shotzi’s suicide butt taking Dakota and Raquel ahead. An intervention by Raquel causes Shotzi to be distracted and Dakota manages to intercept her with a Dakota Kai to take the victory. Therefore Dakota gets the last spot for next week’s Ladder Match.

Infinx infinity. # WWENXT #GauntletMatch @DakotaKai_WWE @Shotziblack pic.twitter.com/kwPQXJcA5R

– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2020

Winner: Dakota Kai

We watch a video about the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. We remember that both will meet this weekend at Wrestlemania for the NXT Women’s Championship.

KUSHIDA vs Joaquin Wilde

Cruise duel in NXT. The Japanese begins by dominating the fight with headlocks and wrenches. He tries to apply an arm-bar but Wilde manages to get to the rope. Now it is Wilde who seeks to punish Kushida’s arm with keys.

. @ KUSHIDA_0904 and @joaquinwilde_ square off in a HARD-HITTING battle on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/AHTqZa5Iyl

– WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020

We return from the commercials and Kushida is the one who leads the offensive of the combat. Wilde gets air after a jaw breaker. Finally Kushida manages to intercept him with an arm-bar, taking the victory this time. After the fight they shake hands as a sign of respect.

Winner: KUSHIDA

Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship

The main event of the night arrives. The title contest for the North American NXT Championship. The combat begins with the three fighters exchanging strikes with each other.

We return from the commercials and see Dijakovic and Priest in the ring, where the latter applies a flat liner to Dijakovic. Priest searches for the count of three but is interfered with by Keith Lee. Lee and Priest were exchanging blows on the third rope and suddenly Dijakovic appears creating a Doom Tower that ends with a flying kick from Priest.

. 🤯 # WWENXT #NXTNATitle @ArcherOfInfamy @DijakovicWWE @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/sahtyyeLcJ

– WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020

Double chokeslam for Keith Lee. The challengers are once again alone in the strings. We come back from the commercials and see Damian Priest chokeslam Dominik Dijakovic. Incredible sequence where Keith Lee hits Damian Priest 5 times in a row, 4 of them against Dijakovic’s back.

Multitasking at its finest, and most painful. #WWENXT #NXTNATitle @RealKeithLee @DijakovicWWE @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/MrvfS20hmn

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2020

Now it is the champion who dominates the contest, but Damian stops him with a hurricarrana from the third rope. The three fighters are at the top of the ring. Keith Lee and Damian Priest fall and Dijakovic corkscrew moonsault against the first.

Dijakovic wanted to finish off Priest with Feast Your Eyes but he had a club in his hands that blocked the blow. Keith Lee then throws Priest out of the ring and applies the Big Bang Catastrophy to Dijakovic to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Winner: Keith Lee, retaining the NXT North American Championship

So far this evening’s episode of NXT comes, a pleasure to have accompanied you on today’s evening. See you soon for another live NXT coverage!

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.