Tonight, Keith Lee and Damian Priest The faces were seen at the WWE NXT main event. After the champion launched an open championship challenge, Damian Priest was the first to reply. Keith Lee gave him the opportunity and after a good fight, manages to win and retain his North American title. Unfortunately, Damian Priest misses another chance to become champion at the yellow mark.

A very painful contest

During the Keith Lee and Damian Priest fight, they both left everything in the ring. It is clear the talent that both have in the ring, and that is why they managed to give us a very enjoyable fight. Keith Lee dominated most of this fight, and also managed to give us incredible moments like the throw to Damian Priest against the edge of the ring when he was behind the fences.

🎯🎯🎯 # WWENXT #NXTNATitle @RealKeithLee @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/rKzi2uaPUW – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

We could also see a jump over the third rope on Damian Priest although it could have cost him a serious elbow or shoulder injury. Priest tried to attack Lee with a metal bar, but he managed to dodge it screaming ¨I AM LIMITHLESS¨, that is, ¨I have no limits¨. That’s when Keith Lee He took the opportunity to apply his Power Bomb and win this contest.

“No. I. Am. LIMITLESS.” #WWENXT #NXTNATitle @RealKeithLee @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/TJZBeXrjgG – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

He’s been the greatest for years, and you just trying. @RealKeithLee is your NXT North American Champion. #WWENXT #AndStill #NXTNATitle @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/S7ZduZvAgj – WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

Keith Lee remains the North American NXT champion. What do you think of Keith Lee’s reign? Give us your opinion in the comments.

