After so many weeks of cryptic messages and the attack on Tommaso Ciampa’s back, finally Karrion Kross to officially debut on WWE NXT. We do not know yet if he will have a fight or a segment, but he will do it together with his partner Scarlett Bordeaux. This was the one that made it official in a new cryptic video package, saying that next week the clock will stop and no one will be safe.

Tick ​​tock. Next week, The clock . # WWENXT ⌛ pic.twitter.com/s0e90DLwMS – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

Karrion Kross and his rivalry with Tommaso Ciampa

As we said earlier, Karrion Kross brutally attacked Tommaso Ciampa when he was backstage giving his opinion on his defeat against Johnny Gargano and Candice Lerae’s attack. As he spoke, Karrion Kross grabbed him from behind and attacked him. After the fight between Ciampa and Gargano, We could see Karrion Kross and his partner in the car watching Johnny Gargano and Candice Lerae leave the venue.

They were waiting for the right moment to enter and attack Ciampa, And now it seems that this will be the first rival of Kross in NXT. It remains to be seen how everything ends, and to know what will happen next week in WWE NXT.

