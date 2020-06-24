This is what we have announced for tonight’s June 24 WWE NXT show, with a match that stands out above all else and is the triple North American title threat with Keith Lee defending against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor in a triple threat.

WWE NXT June 24 Preview

Keith Lee defends his title and has a chance to fight for the NXT title

A great fight does not wait tonight with a triple threat where not only Keith Lee’s North American title will be at stake, but the winner will also take the opportunity to fight for the NXT title, next week .

Tonight the champion, Keith Lee will face Johnny Gargano, who already won the title at stake in the past NXT Takeover In Your House, and Finn Balor in a fight where the winner will challenge Adam Cole next week with the possibility of becoming a double champion of the company.

Damien Priest seeks revenge against Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes has gotten into trouble and we will see if he is able to get through it tonight. Grimes made the big mistake of mocking Priest after he fell defeated to Finn Balor in the past NXT Takeover In Your House.

It didn’t take long for Priest to challenge the fighter to a fight and tonight they will face each other in the show of the yellow and black brand.

Bronson Reed has what he wanted

Bronson Reed said he wished to face Karrion Kross in an individual match after beating Leon Ruff in a complete squash last week.

William Regal has granted the wish, which lamp genius to the Australian fighter, now it remains to be seen if Redd can stop Kross or will be another victim of the newcomer in his search for the NXT title.

