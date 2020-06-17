This is what we have announced for tonight’s show, June 17, WWE NXT, with the Tag Team Championships featured as the WWE Women’s Titles and the NXT Tag Team Titles will be up for grabs.

WWE NXT June 17, 2020 Preview

Tonight we have a new WWE NXT program with clear protagonists that are the couple matches, since we have two titles at stake.

Sasha Banks and Bayley to defend women’s tag team titles against Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart

Last week this fight was announced to us but it was not known who were going to be the champions for this fight since in the middle was the WWE special, Backlash 2020, where Sasha Banks and Bayley put their titles on the line in a triple threat against The IIconics and against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

So tonight Bayley and Sasha Banks will return to NXT to put their belts on the line against two of the company’s best young wrestlers, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

Breezango will seek to win the WWE NXT tag team titles

Breezango were crowned the next challengers after beating Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch two weeks ago in a triple threat bout.

This combat meant Fandango’s return to the company after being on leave since last December. It was mentioned that he opted for a more conservative physiotherapy treatment instead of having surgery to recover from this injury.

It is also expected that further progress will be made in the history of Karrion Kross and Adam Cole, which we saw as it began last week with the appearance of Scarlett and an hourglass, while Cole struggled.

Everything that happens tonight on NXT, you can follow on Planet Wrestling.