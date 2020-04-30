The NXT Cruise Championship Tournament continues to take place like every week at NXT shows. Tonight, The Phantom Son was looking for a second victory in his qualifying group, but he had to face the talented Isaiah ¨Swerve¨ Scott to do it. Last week, The Son of the Ghost defeated Jack Gallagher to win for the first time in this tournament.

In a good fight, where both showed their great telento in the ring, Isaiah ¨Swerve¨ Scott manages to take the victory, the first for him in this tournament. After the fight, ¨Swerve¨ said that this tournament will be the home of ¨Swerve¨ as he will be the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He did not forget to show his respect for the Mexican, his rival tonight.

You better believe Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is feeling CONFIDENT! @swerveconfident just handed @hijodelfantasma his first defeat in #WWENXT as he cinches a victory in the Interim NXT #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament! pic.twitter.com/5FlZVTTWYx – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

The Son of the Ghost again attacked

However, The Phantom Son couldn’t have a breather after the contest with ¨Swerve¨. Once again the mysterious masked men arrived and tried to kidnap him for the second consecutive time. However, the mexican managed to defend himself just like he did the first time. In this way, the masked men ran away as they were unable to take The Ghost Son away.

WHERE IS SECURITY ?! #WWENXT @hijodelfantasma pic.twitter.com/jAHZpElnFu – WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

After all these weeks we still wonder who will be the mysterious masked men who kidnap the NXT superstars. They started with Raúl Mendoza and it seems that they continue doing the same week after week. It will be interesting to see how all this will end.

