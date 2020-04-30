The NXT tag team champions, Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher appeared tonight in a new segment called Newly Bros Show. In this segment, Byron Saxton asked the champions questions to see how well they are focused on each other. Among several questions were, what does your partner eat for breakfast? What is your favorite TV show ?, etc.

The #NewlyBrosShow is our new favorite show. #WWENXT @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/sjU5iIUJKy – WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

Timothy Thatcher was very indifferent to these questions, since his answers were short and always negative. He claimed that he does not own a television and cannot choose his favorite TV show. All of this ended badly as Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner attacked the champions from behind.

Imperium wants the championships

After this attack, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner took the titles and raised them. That means we already have new contenders for the NXT tag team titles.. Probably the next few weeks it will become official that Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher will face Barthel and Aichner for the NXT tag team titles.

Message SENT. #WWENXT #NXTUK #IMPERIUM @Marcel_B_WWE @FabianAichner pic.twitter.com/R1sE8pjZur – NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 30, 2020

Imperium has a chance to win the tag team championships for the first time since coming to NXT. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are chosen to represent this great stable called Imperium. Do you think they will be able to beat the current champions? Give us your opinion in the comments.

