Last week, Finn Bálor and Velveteen Dream were going to face each other in NXT. However, at the beginning of the show it was reported that Bálor suffered an attack that left him unable to compete that night. Finally, Velveteen Dream teamed up with Keith Lee, who was replaced during the fight by Dexter Lumis to face Undisputed Era, Bobby Fish, and Adam Cole.

Tonight it was reported that Finn Bálor will be present on WWE NXT next week to come face to face with the one who attacked him last week. All this will give much to talk about, since the theories of who it was who attacked Finn Bálor are beginning to be created

Could it have been Walter?

Before agreeing to fight Velveteen DreamFinn Bálor was in a small rivalry with Walter. The NXT UK champion will possibly face ¨The Prince¨ in the very near future for that title. That is why one of those who could have attacked Finn Bálor before his fight was him.

There are also other theories, such as, Karrion Kross, although it is less likely. Kross is about to debut at NXT right now and wants to make a name for himself on the yellow mark. With this attack on Finn Bálor he can signal the entire NXT roster with an alarm. However, Karrion Kross seems to have his brawls with Tommaso Ciampa, who has not been heard from since he was attacked by Kross.

Whoever it is, what we fans want is a good rivalry.

Who do you think attacked Finn Bálor? Give us your opinion in the comments.

