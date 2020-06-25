The Wednesday Night Wars took a big turn this week. WWE NXT defeated AEW Dynamite, and it was by a considerable margin of difference.

WWE NXT gives AEW Dynamite a beating in ratings

Showbuzz Daily reports that AEW Dynamite brought an average of 633,000 viewers over the two-hour show at night with a .22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. WWE NXT meanwhile, hit 786,000 with a .19 in the 18-49 demographic.

Last week, AEW Dynamite drew 772.00 viewers with a .28 rating in the 18-49 demographic. WWE NXT drew fewer viewers with 746,000 and a .20 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The AEW Dynamite episode two weeks ago drew 677,000 viewers with a .23 rating in the 18-49 demographic. WWE NXT drew 673,000 viewers with a .20 in the 18-49 demographic.

A week before that, AEW Dynamite brought in 730,000 viewers with a .29 in the 18-49 demographic. WWE NXT drew 715,000 viewers with a .20 at the same demographic.

The WWE yellow mark was slowly getting very close, and this week they finally beat AEW Dynamite.

Vince McMahon’s strategy seems to be paying off.

