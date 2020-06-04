When Drake Maverick started the NXT Cruiserweight tournament, we knew this would be his last chance to stay on the WWE roster. As we already know, Several weeks ago WWE fired various superstars, referees, producers, writers, etc. . Among the superstars who were fired was Drake Maverick.

After the announcement that he is fired, Maverick posted a very sad video to his Instagram account. The Briton was very affected by the dismissal, saying that surely his career as a fighter would have ended. However. WWE NXT gave him the opportunity to continue in the tournament. If he managed to become an NXT Cruiserweight Champion, he would still be with the company.

Miracle for Drake Maverick tonight

After the fight against The Ghost Son, where he couldn’t achieve victoryDrake Maverick stormed out of the ring. Ovated by those in the audience, Maverick thanked them for their support. However, Triple H appeared from behind. He offered him a contract to join the NXT roster, after seeing the performance it has shown throughout the tournament.

#WWENXT is the land of opportunity. Welcome to the black-and-gold brand, @WWEMaverick! We’re thrilled to have you. #ThankYouDrake #WeAreNXT @TripleH pic.twitter.com/8oxQOvBtWC – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2020

It seems that the rumors were true. It was long before Drake Maverick would have a new deal with WWE after the layoff a few weeks ago. Today has come to fruition, and we have Drake Maverick for a while. Was the dismissal part of the story? Was the layoff real? We don’t know anything, only that the story was very well worked by Triple H and its creatives. NXT offered us a very emotional show finale with Drake Maverick lifting the WWE NXT contract. After all, he was victorious.

A second chance. @WWEMaverick isn’t going ANYWHERE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GCJagb4JdP – WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2020

