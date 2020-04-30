After being defeated last week in his first contest in the NXT Cruise Championship tournament, Drake Maverick managed to take the victory against Tony Nese in the second contest. Maverick could not contain the joy and was very happy to have won. All this history created with the British is interesting for the WWE public, who was next to Maverick in the announcement of his dismissal. However, there are some who think it is highly predictable that he will become NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

HE DID IT !!!! @ WWEMaverick defeats @TonyNese to get his FIRST win in the Interim #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament! pic.twitter.com/4pNRFeoFyL – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

Drake Maverick is a mystery right now

We don’t know exactly what will happen to Drake Maverick in WWE. A few weeks ago, the company fired several superstars from its roster, and among them was the British. However, he has his last chance to stay in the company with this tournament. As he himself has stated, it is your last chance.

We don’t know if NXT will do the predictable and crown Maverick as champion or manages to surprise us and he really will be fired from WWE after this tournament. It remains to be seen what happens in the coming weeks on WWE NXT.

After their fight, Drake Maverick looked very pleased. He said it will all end with him lifting the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and staying in WWE. Do you think Drake Maverick can become a Cruiserweight champion? Give us your opinion in the comments.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.