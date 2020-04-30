Another fight becomes official for next week. After the fight for the NXT world championship was reported, Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream and the fight for the NXT women’s championship, Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai, we will have another contest. Dominik Dijakovic challenged Johnny Gargano to a fight the week that comes.

Dijakovic wants to shut Gargano’s mouth

After Johnny Gargano’s last statements, Dominik Dijakovic was not very satisfied. I challenge Gargano to a fight to shut his mouth. He wanted to send a message to Gargano. These were his words:

“I want to see if Johnny Gargano swallows those words he said to a guy who is twice his size.”

“Next week, let’s see if @JohnnyGargano can back up his words against someone who is literally twice his size in me.” – @DijakovicWWE Do you accept, #JohnnyWrestling? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5Kw4fCuNcY – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

The last time we saw Dominik Dijakovic compete was in his fight against Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship. In this contest, Dijakovic suffered a defeat and failed to win the title. Now he wants to go back to the top, and for that you need to beat someone who already is. Will Dominik Dijakovic be able to beat a new Johnny Gargano? Give us your opinion in the comments.

