Dexter Lumis could become one of the most valued dark characters in WWE. Its entry theme, the silence caused by the lack of public and its appearance makes each time it appears on screen feel something strange in the body. After two weeks where he has shattered his opponents, last week he teamed up with Velveteen Dream to defeat Undisputed Era.

This week, Dexter Lumis added another victim to his list. Shane Thorne has been the one to feel his power this time. The Australian was one of the few who gave him a fight, However, he ended up defeated like the others who tried to get in his way.

So many questions, zero answers. #WWENXT @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/v09YgyAB7o – WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

What’s next for Dexter Lumis?

His character definitely deserves much more. However, It seems that Dexter Lumis is in the process of being created right now, just like other superstars had to go through this process. However, fans are eager to see Lumis involved in strong rivalries, and why not, with championships in between.

A good option would be a rivalry for the NXT North American championship. Keith Lee vs. Dexter Lumis is a fight that many would be eager to see. Although whatever is done with it, it will be pure entertainment.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.