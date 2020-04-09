WWE NXT defeats AEW in audience this week.

As we reported, the yellow mark show of WWE NXT would have had a larger audience number than this week’s show All Elite Wrestling. The episode of WWE NXT this week was taking place in Full Sail having a great fight card, and this may have been the trigger that made WWE NXT achieve victory over All Elite Wrestling during this week.

Since Showbuzz Daily has reported that the AEW Dynamite has had 692,000 viewers on this week’s episode, and moreover, WWE NXT It would have obtained a total of 693,000 viewers during its two hours of broadcast.

This would mark the first week of this year where WWE defeats All Elite Wrestling in the Wednesday Night War.

Apparently, the female ladder match and the match between Tommaso Ciampa Y Johnny Gargano were the strengths of this week’s show for the yellow mark to remain on the company of Tony Khan. However, we cannot say that AEW Dynamite It also provided a very good program, and it should be noted that the audience difference between the two programs is very small compared to other occasions.

Do you think WWE NXT will defeat AEW Dynamite again?

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.