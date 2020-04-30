After Mia Yim confessed last week that she respects “Queen” Charlotte Flair, this challenged her to a fight on tonight’s show. The two had previously faced off, making this fight a rematch. NXT women’s title didn’t come into play, since next week Io Shirai will be the one with the opportunity for him.

Charlotte Flair is coming to beat Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania and become a second time NXT women’s champion. The queen is in the crosshairs of the NXT women’s roster, which should make it clear tonight who was in charge of the yellow mark.

Victory wins, but Io Shirai faces it

Charlotte Flair claimed victory tonight in the fight against Mia Yim. In this contest, “the queen” dominated most, without giving her rival many chances. With Figure 8, her brutal surrender key learned from her father Ric Flair, Charlotte manages to return to an NXT show with a victory..

5 years later and #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE stands tall over @MiaYim on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/5Kpunb3687 – WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

After the fight, the Japanese Io Shirai appears on the scene to face Charlotte Flair. Remember that Shirai won the ladder match that determined who will be the No. 1 contender for the NXT women’s title. When Charlotte approachedIo Shirai yelled at him that next week “it will be his.” In this way, the fight for the NXT women’s championship became official.

“Charlotte, next week, .” – @shirai_io From one opponent to another for @ MsCharlotteWWE… #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mWNFbCH1bq – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

Do you think she’ll be able to beat Charlotte Flair and become NXT Women’s Champion for the first time? Give us your opinion in the comments.

