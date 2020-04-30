After several weeks of absence, even talking about a possible dismissal from WWE, Kacy Catanzaro is back on NXT. Unfortunately for her, it was not the best comeback as she suffered a loss against Candice Lerae, her former teammate. Lerae’s new rude attitude, and the company of her husband Johnny Gargano makes her look very strong in the ring. We even watched her improve her arsenal of movement.

Motion to have @JohnnyGargano forever introduce his favorite wrestler and wife @CandiceLeRae say “I.” 🤚 # WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QuU8o8AAKg – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 30, 2020

Candice Lerae gives the alarm signal

After the fight, Kacy Catanzaro was next to the doctors since she was injured in the neck. Suddenly Candice Lerae appeared to warn that from now on NXT will be different. The change to heel for both Gargano and Lerae can be very interesting if the talent of both is used well.

Despicable or romantic? #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/LnNy4EedT8 – WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

Johnny Gargano’s ability as a heel has been questioned many times since he works best as a face. But it’s the first time we’ve seen his wife Candice Lerae as heel since her NXT debut.. For now it is leaving good feelings according to WWE fans.

It remains to be seen what is next for both of them. Will Johnny Gargano return in the atmosphere of the NXT World Championship? Will Candice Lerae do the same? Only the future can answer these questions.

