WWE NXT beats AEW Dynamite in rating for second week

Wrestling planet | WWE NXT beats AEW Dynamite in ratings

We are in week number 28 of the Wednesday Night War, this time gave victory to WWE NXT defeating AEW Dynamite in audience for the second week in a row.

The episode of WWE NXT had an audience of 692,000 viewers in the US. USA AEW Dynamite It obtained 683,000 viewers according to the specialized portal Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked 29 in the Cable Top 150 in the demographic sector between 18 and 49 years, while NXT was ranked 58. However AEW was ranked number 74 in total audience, while NXT was ranked number 72.

This is AEW Dynamite’s lowest audience so far in 2020. This is also the lowest AEW audience that does not involve a holiday from the December 18 episode. The lowest audience for AEW Dynamite overall is the special episode of Thanksgiving week of November 27, which only attracted 663,000 viewers.

The so-called Wednesday night war He was left with the following marker:

22 wins for AEW Dynamite

5 wins for WWE NXT

1 tie

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.