WWE NXT Announces Commenter Team Changed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The commentary team of WWE NXT had a number of changes in recent episodes. All this due to concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Fame member Beth Phoenix are currently licensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as they have young children and do not want to be quarantined for two weeks, according to the report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Mauro Ranallo He has also chosen not to fly from his home in Southern California to Orlando, Florida for recordings at the Performance Center.

The Mauro’s voice It has been used in some shows and promotions, and it was noted that WWE is currently trying to work so that Mauro can be at home in his studio and continue his work as a commentator without being present in the building.

The last few episodes of NXT have had Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton at the commentary table, but it’s a temporary change.

Ranallo, McGuinness and Phoenix are still with the company, but it is not yet known when they will return to the NXT commentator table.

