After all that has been said in the last few weeks, many insults and challenges that have been sent between them, finally the NXT world champion, Adam Cole will face Velveteen Dream for the title next week. Tonight, Adam Cole sent Dream one last message before the fight they will have. The champion’s words were as follows.

“Although Velveteen Dream does not deserve this opportunity for the NXT World Championship, I will demonstrate why I am the champion with the longest reign in NXT … and that will be INDISCUTIBLE”

. @ AdamColePro looks forward to defending his #NXTTitle reign against The @ DreamWWE… and that’s . #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/37nttT3C8e – WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

Velveteen Dream could be in trouble

After the latest rumors about Velveteen Dream, he may be in trouble with WWE. We know how little the company tolerates bad behavior in the superstars’ personal lives, and if what is rumored about Dream is true, it could even be numbered. However, WWE still introduced him to this fight against Adam Cole, that is, the company may have given him another chance or the rumors about him were simply not real.

What we do know is that next week the NXT World Championship will be defended in a fight between two very talented superstars who will surely give us a magnificent show. Both Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream deserve to have that championship.

Do you think Velveteen Dream is capable of becoming NXT world champion? Give us your opinion in the comments.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.