Some days ago, some WWE super stars were dropped from WrestleMania 36 because they were sick; however after testing, none would have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to information from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, none of those who were ill have coronaviruses.

It should be remembered that characters like Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Dana Brooke and Murphy they were quarantined for their illnesses.

Moreover, the same Stephanie McMahon stressed that no one can enter the Performance Center without a thorough review to guarantee everyone’s health.

