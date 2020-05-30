WWE News: WWE reportedly recorded two major matches this week.

Throughout this week, the company of WWE has announced several bouts for the upcoming episodes of his weekly television shows, as well as for one of his next pay-per-view, NXT Takeover: In Your House.

From the website of Fightful, it is reported that although the combat of the final of the tournament for the Intercontinental title will not be broadcast until a few weeks in the show of the blue brand of WWE SmackDown, The contest would have already been recorded since May 26. As described by colleagues Fightful, the combat is «incredible» and with great reactions from the public of the WWE Performance Center, which is made up of the cast of WWE NXT.

On the other hand, this week the combat between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream for the championship of WWE NXT for the next event of NXT Takeover: In Your House. WWE I had planned to record this combat last Thursday in Full Sail University. The roster of WWE NXT They parked and left their cars around an area where vehicles would surround a ring. This would be the filming set for combat at Full Sail University.

It should be noted that in this last combat the small stipulation abounds, that if Velveteen Dream loses against Adam Cole, will have no more chances for the title of NXT while Adam Cole be champion.

Along with this fight, others such as the triple threat for the female title of WWE NXT between Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley or the individual combat between Karrion Kross and Tommaso Ciampa, will accompany the titular meeting between Dream and Cole in NXT Takeover: In Your House.

