WWE fighter missing

Riddick Moss He is the next fighter on the list to have disappeared from the company’s television shows. After losing the title 24/7, the wrestler has never been seen on RAW’s red-mark shows again. It appears to be an effect of the coronavirus pandemic, and it looks like the company may have plans for it when things return to normal.

The most watched programs of the week on WWE Network

These have been the most watched programs on WWE Network This week

1. WWE Untold: I Am The Game

2. Best Raw Matches of the Decade

3. Best Smackdown Matches of the Decade

4. Best of Money in the Bank

5. WrestleMania 36 (Night Two)

6. Stone Cold’s Hell Raising Memories

7. WWE Top 10: Wild WWE Headquarters Moments

Who sang the Karrion Kross entry theme on NXT?

During Wednesday night we were able to see the entry of Karrion Kross in NXT and many people praised it, including Mick Foley himself. Today we have learned that the singer of the opening song is none other than Scarlett herself as confirmed to a fan who asked him on Twitter.

It’s my voice. 👄 https://t.co/olSfNIoO5j – Scarlett Bordeaux (@ Lady_Scarlett13) May 7, 2020

