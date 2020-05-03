WWE News

WWE News | Planeta Wrestling brings you the most outstanding news from WWE in the last hours. What has happened today in the world of wrestling?

WWE News: Vince McMahon no longer wants old bouts at shows

Vince McMahon has changed his mind and has ordered to cancel the broadcast of old bouts during RAW and SmackDown. WWE used this resource to populate content around Wrestlemania 36, ​​and the WWE CEO saw this as a short-term solution, but not something that can be done further. From now on we will not see more PPV´s matches in the weekly WWE shows.

Triple h and social media

Triple H and Shawn Michaels discussed the importance of social media in the world of professional wrestling:

Triple H and Shawn Michaels discussed the importance of interaction with fans on social media: H Triple H: I love the interaction with the fans. Many think that we hate them or want to manipulate their opinions when they boo a fighter, but this is not the case. pic.twitter.com/rtLBQIms73 – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 3, 2020

I love the interaction with the fans. Many think that we hate them or want to manipulate their opinions when they boo a fighter, but this is not the case. It seems good to me that everyone wants to express themselves freely using their social networks.

The opinion of fans on social networks has become a fundamental tool for WWE to know the opinion of fans.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs such as MITB 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.